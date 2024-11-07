Liqtech Establishes A Joint Venture In China For Marine Water Treatment Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, (NASDAQ: LIQT ), a clean company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, and Jiangsu Marine Equipment Co., Ltd. ("JiTRI"), have established a joint venture ("JV") to develop and sell membrane-based water equipment for marine ships in China using our silicon carbide ceramic technology. The JV company, named Nantong JiTRI LiqTech Green Co., Ltd, will be located in Nantong Haimen, Jiangsu province.

LiqTech will be the majority owner of the JV, contributing its pioneering marine water treatment solutions. JiTRI will be a minority owner and contribute facilities, local support, and with the initial operational and commercial funding.

JiTRI (Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute) is a Technology and Research Institute in Jiangsu province with the aim of promoting innovation and technology commercialization through partnership and joint investment. JiTRI was established ten years ago and has built extensive collaborations with industries, universities, and research institutes in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, and China. JiTRI has several key focus areas such as biotechnology, energy, material science, information technology, and clean technology.

LiqTech has more than 170 marine water treatment systems installed around world and holds a market share greater than 20%for marine scrubbers, including both hybrid and closed-loop systems. LiqTech's marine water treatment systems benefit from a strong reputation since their introduction seven years ago, having demonstrated superior efficiency and reliability.

The marine shipping industry is moving towards cleaner fuel applications, with the majority of new vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines that require reliable water treatment for the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems. According to Clarkson shipping intelligence and ship engine company's published date, in 2024-2027, 400 new vessels are on order with EGR solutions planned. In addition, retrofit applications are increasing for LNG-powered vessels, and China possesses approximately 80% of the global ship building market.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "I am pleased to have entered this JV with JiTRI, a strong innovation and technology institute in China. By leveraging LiqTech's water treatment solutions with JiTRI's unique capabilities within China, we look forward to rapidly expanding our presence in the Chinese marine water treatment market."

Mr. Luo Benjin, Vice President at JiTRT, commented, "LiqTech has its roots in Denmark and possesses market-leading silicon carbon membrane technology with an established position in the marine water treatment market. We are excited to collaborate with LiqTech to promote advanced water treatment solutions to accelerate the green transition of the marine shipping industry."

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company ́s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

