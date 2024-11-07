Thesys Raises $4M Led By Together Fund To Shape The Future Of AI-Driven Interfaces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, California, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses are investing billions of dollars in building AI agents to enhance user experiences and drive efficiency. However, while the potential for these AI agents to be dynamic and personalized is immense, the current state of user experience lags behind, often resulting in uninspired interfaces that are functional but far from engaging, reminiscent of the command line of the 1960s. Thesys aims to bridge this gap. With $4M in seed funding led by Together Fund, with participation from 8vc, Thesys is set to revolutionize AI-driven interfaces by providing a platform that empowers businesses to ideate, visualize and ship intelligent interfaces that adapt to user needs in real time.

Thesys envisions a future where all interfaces dynamically adjust to each user's behavior, preferences, and needs-driven by what the company calls "Generative UI." Unlike traditional static interfaces that rely on predefined paths, Generative UI uses AI to create unique, adaptive user interfaces on-the-fly, allowing businesses to provide truly personalized digital experiences.









Thesys founders: Parikshit Deshmukh and Rabi Shanker Guha

“The way we engage with technology is changing faster than ever. Static interfaces simply don't meet the demands of today's AI-capabilities," said Parikshit Deshmukh, co-founder of Thesys. "At Thesys, we're building tools that make it possible for businesses to adapt and thrive in this new era. This evolution is not just about functionality, it's about unlocking the full potential of AI-driven interactions and delivering unparalleled user experiences."

Founded by Rabi Shanker Guha and Parikshit Deshmukh, Thesys emerged from the realization that existing design and development tools fall short in supporting the shift toward AI-driven interfaces. The company's platform enables product owners to easily ideate and visualize conversational AI agents, facilitating the creation of dynamic, intelligent user experiences that can meet each user's unique needs.









Thesys: A multiplayer canvas to ideate and design conversational flows

Manav Garg, co-founder and managing partner of Together Fund , commented on leading the investment,“The future of AI relies as much on intuitive, adaptive interfaces as it does on backend capabilities. Thesys's vision for Generative UI aligns perfectly with Together Fund's commitment to enabling founders who are redefining the user experience. By empowering teams to create real-time, personalized interactions, Thesys is setting a new standard for AI-driven interfaces. We're excited to support their journey in transforming the role of design and development tools for the next generation of AI applications.”

"Thesys is pioneering a transformative shift in UI design workflows by integrating AI-driven adaptability,” Bhaskar Ghosh, partner at 8VC, added.“Their Generative UI approach aligns with our commitment to investing in technologies that drive innovation in user experiences. We are excited to be part of the Thesys journey in redefining how businesses interact with their customers."

"We're building the frontend infrastructure for the future of AI," said Rabi Shanker Guha, co-founder of Thesys .“Our platform allows teams to launch dynamic, AI-driven interfaces, delivering high-quality experiences 4x faster. This streamlined approach accelerates go-to-market timelines and gives businesses an edge with engaging, adaptive user experiences that transform customer connections.”

With the AI agents market projected to reach $47 billion by 2030, Thesys is positioned to lead the charge. Looking ahead, Thesys plans to launch a UI SDK that will enable developers to seamlessly integrate Generative UI into their applications, making static designs a thing of the past. Following its closed beta launch, Thesys plans to go GA with its product within the next quarter positioning itself as the go-to product toolkit for businesses looking to stay ahead in the AI revolution.

Thesys is pioneering the future of AI-driven interfaces, empowering businesses to ideate, visualize and ship intelligent experiences at scale.

