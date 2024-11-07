Aptean Expands Warehouse Management Capabilities Through Acquisition Of Indigo Software

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Robust, secure, and flexibly deployed WMS designed for wholesale, distribution, and retail markets

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the of Indigo Software Limited (“Indigo Software”), a provider of purpose-built warehouse management and logistics software solutions.

With the acquisition of Indigo Software, Aptean adds new capabilities to its warehouse management and management offerings for manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and 3PLs.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Durham, United Kingdom, Indigo Software provides mission-critical warehouse management and logistics solutions designed for mid-market organizations. Indigo Software's integrated platform provides users with real-time visibility and management from the initial receipt of stock all the way through to final dispatch of the finished product. Indigo Software enables organizations to optimize an array of warehouse operations including receiving, storage, picking, packing, and shipping. Indigo Software possesses deep industry expertise across food and beverage, fashion and apparel, fast moving consumer goods, automotive, manufacturing, 3PL, chemicals, and wholesale / distribution verticals.

“Indigo Software possesses over 40 years of experience delivering mission-critical warehouse management solutions across the United Kingdom” said Duane George, President of EMEA and APAC at Aptean.“The Indigo Software platform delivers an integrated suite of purpose-built solutions designed to handle even the most complex warehousing operations. We are thrilled to welcome the Indigo Software team and customers to Aptean.”

“Aptean shares our commitment to delivering best in class supply chain solutions and we are thrilled to join the Aptean family. Together with Aptean, we are excited to offer our customers even more solutions to help streamline their warehousing operations” said Darren Baxter, CEO at Indigo Software.

