Govt. Announces New Wastage Norms for Jewellery, Effective 1st Jan 2025: GJEPC

Bengaluru, November 7, 2024: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has revised wastage norms and Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) for jewellery , effective from 1st January 2025.

DGFT had reduced the wastage norms drastically across all jewellery categories vide Public Notice No. 05/2024-25 on 27th May 2024, recognizing the impact of these drastic reductions, the Council promptly convened a stakeholder meeting with DGFT officials on the same day, requesting an opportunity to present corroborative data on manufacturing workflows. As a result, the implementation of the previously issued notice was periodically deferred.



The Council conducted a nationwide survey, collected and analysed data as received from 160 exporters and manufacturers which was in line with the existing process loss norms as outlined in the Handbook of Procedures 2023. The industry had made the 2 key requests: (a) To set the wastage norms that realistically align with the jewellery manufacturing process and (b) Allow adequate transition period for adapting to new regulations.



Following GJEPC’s research and a series of discussions with DGFT officials, both requests have been approved as practical adjustments have been made to the previous wastage norms. The updated rates will take effect from 1st January 2025. During the interim period, the prior norms will remain in effect until 31st December 2024.



The notification also details revisions to SIONs, which specify the amount of raw materials permitted for a specific quantity of finished jewellery. The revised norms aim to balance efficient metal utilisation with the realities of jewellery manufacturing processes, particularly benefiting traditional artisans.



GJEPC remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the gem and jewellery sector and will continue to work closely with the government to ensure favorable policies for the industry. GJEPC encouraged their members to review the detailed amendments and prepare for the upcoming changes effective from January 1, 2025.







