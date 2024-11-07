VUSAL ISMAYILOV RECEIVES NOTABLE PROMOTION TO HOTEL MANAGER AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOHA

(MENAFN- Epress release) Doha, Qatar – November 7, 2024: The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is pleased to announce the highly-deserved promotion of Vusal Ismayilov to Hotel Manager. A popular member of the team, Vusal has been an inspiring leader throughout his five-year tenure at the hotel and has shown great management and operational qualities that have successfully supported the property’s exceptional standing.



Vusal has climbed the hospitality ladder, gaining broad experience of the industry from the bottom up. He’s held a range of pivotal roles, for a host of brands, within guest relations, sales, marketing, front office, events, allowing him to fully cultivate his leadership and strategic skills, while honing his business acumen.



The last five years have seen an impressive growth in his knowledge and leadership abilities, taking him from Director of Sales to Acting Hotel Manager, where he has played a crucial role during the General Manager’s absence. He has successfully overseen the operational side of running the hotel, managing the day-to-day gains, as well as contributing to the property’s strategic direction.



Trained under the expert tutelage of General Manager, Carlo Javakhia, Vusal’s role will be pivotal in supporting the team and future vision for the hotel. “Vusal has been doing an excellent job as Acting Hotel Manager. This promotion is in recognition of the insight, proficiency and commitment he gives to the ongoing ascendancy of The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, which has been evident throughout his career with us. It is well deserved, and I wish him every success.”



More recently, Vusal has been instrumental in boosting The Ritz-Carlton, Doha’s ADR, seeing a 75% YTD growth, while his dedication to improving the property’s market share has been central to its enhanced performance and record-breaking RGI and Ranking results. His knowledge of the hospitality industry and the rationale behind business decisions, leading to measurable growth stands him in good stead for his new managerial position.



Thrilled with his new role, Vusal commented, “I am delighted to receive the promotion to Hotel Manager. I get to continue working for an award-winning hotel, with an impressive team of people, in a management position that is both ambitious and fulfilling.”



Long renowned for promoting top talent, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is hugely respected for its progressive spirit and unmatched hospitality. Vusal is well-suited to this ethos, bringing his expertise and commitment to excellence to this notable landmark and its evolving legacy. We wish him well in this new career opportunity.







