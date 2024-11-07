Stay Cozy, Stay Trendy with REDTAG's New Winter Collection

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) lineup is all about effortless layers, comfy textures, and chic designs that make bundling up more fun than ever. From cozy nights to outdoor adventures, we’ve got looks for everyone to rock their own version of winter style.





Women’s Collection: Ladies, this winter’s all about bringing elegance with a twist. Think oversized knits, statement coats, and chic, flowy dresses that go from couch to café without skipping a beat. We’re mixing deep jewel tones, soft neutrals, and classic patterns to keep things stylish and versatile. Perfect for layering, each piece brings warmth and flair to any winter outing.





Men’s Collection: For the guys, we’ve kept it cool and contemporary, with sharp jackets and ultra-comfortable sweaters that keep you looking on point, whether you’re out with friends or chilling at home. The collection combines sleek style with cozy vibes—pairing chunky knits with polished denim for that smart-casual look or layering up with hoodies and jackets for those brisk outdoor moments.





Kids & Infants’ Collection: Winter’s way more fun when you’re snug and warm! Our kid’s collection is designed to keep little adventurers cozy and looking adorable. Think vibrant onesies, soft-as-a-cloud jackets, and playful patterns. Each piece is made for maximum comfort, whether they’re running around or snuggling up. And for the little ones? Our baby collection is all about soft, cuddly fabrics that allow for freedom of movement while keeping them toasty.



“Our goal with this winter collection was to create fun, easy-going looks that keep everyone warm without sacrificing style,” said Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer of REDTAG. “We’re excited to help our customers feel comfortable and confident as they welcome the winter season.”







