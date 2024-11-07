In the presence of Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of Uganda The "UAE-Africa Dialogue" Concludes its Agenda

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) ABU DHABI, UAE, 2024: The UAE-Africa Dialogue has concluded its agenda, which was organised in cooperation between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, with the presence of renowned experts, scholars, diplomats, legislators, and policymakers to discuss ways to enhance relations between sub-Saharan African countries and the Gulf countries, with a focus on UAE-Africa relations.

On the sidelines of the UAE-Africa Dialogue agenda, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Her Excellency Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, attended a discussion session focused on the efforts of UAE-Africa cooperation in the field of climate change, food security and the green transition towards sustainable development.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Sub-Saharan African countries to address common challenges. His Excellency pointed out the importance of this constructive dialogue, which reflects the unique approach of the UAE-Africa relations based on fundamental pillars of trust and mutual respect. The dialogue also indicates the UAE’s keenness to build effective bridges of communication that support sustainable development in the region, stressing that the UAE-Africa dialogue constitutes a strategic platform for exchanging visions and experiences to deepen ties between peoples, which contributes to building a sustainable future that serves future generations.

Her Excellency Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, expressed her gratitude to the UAE and the organizing entities for their hospitality in hosting and successfully organizing this dialogue, which enhances frameworks for cooperation and contributes to strengthening sustainable partnerships that benefit everyone.





