Architects Of Change: A Gathering Of Global Leadership Minds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As the world navigates a complex landscape of geopolitical shifts and societal challenges, the International Leadership Association's 26th Global is bringing together a diverse group of leaders, scholars, and development professionals from around the world to explore the critical role of leadership in shaping our future. Held at the Hilton Chicago, November 7-10, the conference will focus on the theme Architects of Change: Leaders, Followers, and Communities.

Visit ilaGlobalConference for details.

Become an ILA member at ilaGlobalNetwork

Continue Reading

As Cynthia Cherrey, President of the International Leadership Association, noted, "Leadership matters during these challenging times and leadership development is more critical than ever. We need leadership that can address complex global issues, foster collaboration, and inspire positive change. Leadership professionals have a vital role to play in researching leadership, putting that knowledge into practice, and preparing the next generation of leaders."

Key Discussions and Insights

The conference will feature a series of thought-provoking sessions, on topics such as:



Corporate Leaders as Architects for Social Change in Chicago and Beyond - Renowned Chicago leaders including Calvin Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exelon; Janet Foutty, Former CEO and U.S. Board Chair or Deloitte; Michael Strautmanis, Executive Vice President of External Affairs at the Obama Foundation; and Sona Wang, a growth-oriented venture capitalist and co-founder of the Chicago Blues Experience, will discuss leading beyond the C-Suite to drive positive change in their communities.

The Global Decline of Democracy, Trust, and Peace - Taking place less than a week after the U.S. presidential election, global experts, Larry Diamond, Steve Killelea, Mike Hardy, and Peggy Dulany will ask, "What Can Leadership Do to Restore Trust and Pursue Peacefulness?" Diamond is Mosbacher Senior Fellow in Global Democracy at Stanford University; Killelea is founder of the global think tank, the Institute for Economics and Peace; Hardy is the Founding Director of the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations at Coventry University and Board Chair for the International Leadership Association; and Dulany is Founder and Chair of Synergos, a global organization that has pioneered the use of bridging leadership to solve complex problems by building trust and collaboration. The Role of Higher Education in Shaping the Future - University presidents will explore the strategic importance of integrating public purpose into leadership education and the practical implications of the Leadership for Public Purpose Carnegie Elective Classification in shaping future-focused leadership. Speakers include Lynn Perry Wooten, President of Simmons University; Xuanning Fu, Provost of California State University, Fresno; Rear Admiral Michael Johnston, Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy; Hiram Chodosh, President of Claremont McKenna College; and moderator Marisol Morales, Executive Director of the Carnegie Elective Classifications at the American Council on Education.

Learn From People Who Have Shaped the Field of Leadership

This year's Global Conference brings together a stellar lineup of 15 ILA Lifetime Achievement Awardees, including renowned experts like Juana Bordas, Joanne Ciulla, Mansour Javidan, Barbara Kellerman, Henry Mintzberg, Sonia Ospina, and Ron Riggio. These luminaries will share their inspiring wisdom and insights into today's leadership challenges. The 2024 recipients, David Day, Gail Fairhurst, and Robert Liden will receive their awards Thursday evening at an Awards Celebration, then participate in special sessions throughout the conference.

Joining these luminaries are other notable figures such as Betsy Myers, a former White House advisor, and Abulfas Garayev, a former Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Additionally, renowned leadership author Peter Northouse will be present, offering his expertise.

This is an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the best and brightest minds in leadership. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the conference is a primary way ILA achieves its mission of "creating trusted spaces and relevant leadership resources together." The connections made and discussions held at this event will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the field of leadership and beyond.

To register or learn more about the International Leadership Association's 26th Global Conference, please explore our conference website at

ilaglobalconference . For media credentials or to schedule an interview with one of our speakers, please contact Liang Ge at

[email protected] or +1.202.470.4818 x105.

The International Leadership Association is a global community of leaders and leadership scholars, educators, and development professionals who share a vision of leadership for the collective good of people and planet. Today, ILA is the largest worldwide community committed to connecting people globally to advance the practice and study of leadership for a just and thriving future. We accomplish our mission by creating and curating relevant leadership resources and by convening extraordinary talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines, and generations - producing a multiplier effect that magnifies the impact of our members and partners on leadership practices worldwide. Join us at ilaglobalnetwork.

Contact:

International Leadership Association

8601 Georgia Ave. #1010

Silver Spring, MD 20910 USA

Debra DeRuyver, Sr. Director of Communications

[email protected]

| 1.202.470.4818

SOURCE International Leadership Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED