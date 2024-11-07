Istorage Group Strengthens Global Reach By Joining CAST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iStorage Holdings, a leading innovator in hardware-encrypted data storage and cloud security solutions, proudly announces its partnership with CAST,

a group with the mission to unite like-minded entrepreneurial companies within data protection, storage, servers and reliable communication.

Systematic Growth is a company builder with a 20-year proven track record. Systematic Growth pinpoints and invests in specialised, profitable companies run by driven entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading

Through this partnership, iStorage Holdings, which includes iStorage Ltd ,

based in London, UK, and Kanguru Solutions , based in Boston, USA, will join CAST. Founded in 2024 by Systematic Growth, a Swedish investment company focussed on building niche leaders, CAST will deliver a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art information security products and services on a global scale towards the growing information security market.

With a combined history of almost 50 years, iStorage and Kanguru have designed, developed and manufactured some of the world's most innovative data storage solutions, trusted by sectors including government, military, healthcare, energy, and finance. Joining forces with CAST marks a significant milestone in iStorage and Kanguru's shared mission to provide cutting-edge, user-friendly, hardware-encrypted data storage solutions worldwide.

John Michael, Founder & CEO of iStorage , commented:

"As part of CAST, we are now positioned to achieve even greater heights. This partnership will provide access to extensive resources, expanded technological capabilities and a broader market reach. These combined strengths will accelerate innovation, enhance our product offerings, expand our geographic footprint and better serve our customers and partners."

Nate Cote, MD Americas and Chief Growth Officer of Kanguru, commented:

"The confidence that the team at CAST has demonstrated in us through this investment validates the past, present, and future vision of the combined group as the global leader in the secure storage sector. We are excited to continue earning the trust of our customers and partners worldwide for years to come."

Jakob Holm, CEO of CAST, commented:

"This acquisition marks our first shovel in the ground for the CAST platform-an inaugural step towards establishing a robust foundation for an expansive, global future. It underscores our commitment to pioneer innovation and certified leadership in the global information security sector. We are setting the stage for a new era of growth and industry leadership."



This announcement follows iStorage's recent acquisition of Kanguru Solutions, a U.S.-based leader in high-security data storage drives. This strategic move has significantly broadened the Group's portfolio of secure, user-friendly products and substantially expanded its customer-centric channel partner network, thereby establishing a global powerhouse in secure data.

As cyber threats become increasingly complex, the combined capabilities of iStorage, Kanguru, and CAST will continue to provide robust protection for sensitive data worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Shannon Dority, Marketing Manager, iStorage

Tel.: +44 (0) 20 8991 6260

|

E-mail: [email protected]



Donald Wright, Marketing Manager, Kanguru Solutions Tel.: 1-508 376 4245

|

E-mail: [email protected]



Benjamin Hailemariam, Marketing Director, Systematic Growth

E-mail: [email protected]



About

iStorage | Kanguru

iStorage | Kanguru is a global leader in government-validated, PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted data storage and cloud encryption solutions, delivering cutting-edge data security solutions to governments and corporations worldwide. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes secure data storage, remote management, and data duplication products, iStorage | Kanguru upholds military-grade encryption standards and compliance with key regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX. Trusted globally, iStorage | Kanguru is committed to making advanced encryption solutions accessible, setting new benchmarks in data protection and security across industries. Learn more at:



or



CAST

CAST was founded in 2024 by Systematic Growth with the mission to build a group of like-minded companies within data protection, storage, servers and reliable communication. Learn more at:



Systemic Growth

Systematic Growth is a company builder with a 20-year proven track record. Systematic Growth pinpoints and invests in specialised, profitable companies run by driven entrepreneurs. Together we build market leading Groups, creating significant operational upside and strengthened customer offerings.

Learn more at:



SOURCE Kanguru

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED