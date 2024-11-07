Threathunter.Ai Catapults Into The Top 50 Of The MSSP Alert's 2024 Top 250 MSSP List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BREA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter has shattered expectations by securing the 48th spot on MSSP Alert's highly coveted Top 250 MSSP list for 2024, marking an unprecedented achievement for a company defined by its relentless drive, state-of-the-art technology, and an unwavering commitment to keeping clients safe from today's complex threats. This significant milestone in ThreatHunter's 17 year boot strapped self funded journey isn't just an accolade; it represents the realization of a mission and a clear demonstration of the team's expertise, dedication, and forward-thinking approach to threat hunting.

James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter, remarked, "This is more than just a number – it's a statement of who we are and what we stand for. Breaking into the top 50 isn't by chance. It's the outcome of a team united by a singular focus: staying one step ahead of cyber adversaries. At ThreatHunter, we're not waiting for threats to reveal themselves – we're tracking them down, neutralizing them before they ever have a chance to strike. This ranking speaks volumes about our commitment to proactive, intelligence-driven security."

With an ecosystem rife with cyber dangers, the 48th ranking shines a spotlight on ThreatHunter's method and execution, both of which set it apart from others in the field. From unparalleled detection capabilities to groundbreaking approaches in AI-driven threat intelligence, ThreatHunter's solution isn't just reactive – it's a force built to address tomorrow's threats as much as today's. The success is owed to a team that thrives on innovation and to clients who place their trust in ThreatHunter's vision.

Eric Cowperthwaite, COO, added, "This isn't a race to the finish line; it's a long-term commitment to doing things differently and doing them right. Our position in the top 50 reflects our continual push for excellence and the belief that our clients deserve the very best. We're here to be the line of defense our clients can count on, a partner who's not just reacting to threats but actively dismantling them. Every step forward on this list strengthens our resolve to lead the way."

Behind ThreatHunter's success is a team dedicated to top-tier protection and unmatched vigilance. Director of Threat Operations, Joshua Sokolowski, shared, "This ranking shows the power of a dedicated team and the results of intense, targeted work. We're not here for accolades; we're here to make a difference, one threat at a time. Knowing we're among the top 50 MSSPs isn't just validation – it's fuel to keep pushing forward, to keep hunting, and to ensure that nothing slips through our watch."

Ranking among the top 50 MSSPs worldwide signifies sets a powerful precedent for what's possible with ThreatHunter

Combining cutting edge ML and AI with elite analysts and threat hunters, ThreatHunter stands prepared to redefine standards and deliver solutions that exceed industry benchmarks.

About ThreatHunter

ThreatHunter, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Now ranked in the top 50 MSSPs, ThreatHunter continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with solutions that stay ahead of evolving threats.

