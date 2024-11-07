Diesel Engines Market Size To Hit USD 92.76 Billion By 2032, Owing To Fuel Efficiency And Industrial Growth | Research By S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Diesel Engines is driven by the growth of and logistics is driving demand for dependable diesel-powered vehicles, essential for efficiently handling last-mile deliveries and long-distance freight transport. Austin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diesel Engines Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Diesel Engines Market size was valued at USD 64.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 92.76 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Technological Advancements and Market Trends Shaping the Future of Diesel Engines The Diesel Engines Market is evolving significantly, driven by technological advancements that focus on improving engine performance, fuel efficiency, and reducing emissions. Technologies like Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) are helping diesel engines meet stringent environmental regulations. SCR reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by using a urea-based solution to convert harmful emissions into less harmful substances. EGR recirculates exhaust gases back into the combustion chamber, lowering oxygen content and reducing combustion temperatures, which results in fewer pollutants. Turbocharging, which forces more air into the combustion chamber, enhances engine efficiency and power output, enabling smaller engines to achieve performance levels similar to larger ones. The global rise in trade and shipping further increases demand for diesel engines, particularly in marine transport, where they power commercial ships and cargo transport. Innovations in biofuels and synthetic fuels are also helping reduce the environmental impact of diesel engines. These advancements ensure that diesel engines remain critical to sectors like automotive, construction, agriculture, and shipping.





Get a Sample Report of Diesel Engines Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

AGCO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Deere & Company

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive System Private Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

MAN SE

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Cummins, Inc

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited

Caterpillar Inc.

Volvo Group

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Isuzu Motors Ltd

MAN Engines

Hyundai Motor Company Kohler Co. & Other Players Diesel Engines Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 64.12 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 92.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.20% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Diesel Engines Market, Make an Inquiry Now@

Segmentation: Market Dominance of Medium-Speed Diesel Engines and 2.1–5.0 MW Power Rating in 2023

By Speed: The Medium (720–1200 rpm) diesel engine segment dominated the market share over 40.2% in 2023. This dominance stems from the engine's versatility, which makes it well-suited for commercial vehicles, construction machinery, and diverse industrial applications. Its balance of power and fuel efficiency guarantees optimal performance during heavy-duty tasks, making it the preferred option for operations that demand extended hours of work in challenging conditions.

By Power Rating: The 2.1–5.0 MW power rating segment led the market with a share of over 38.09% in 2023. These medium-power engines play a vital role in industries such as power generation, marine propulsion, and heavy-duty vehicles. Their capacity to provide continuous and dependable power is crucial for supporting operations in remote areas, industrial sites, and marine vessels, where a stable energy supply is essential.

Diesel Engines Market Key Segmentation:

By Speed



Low (Up to 720 rpm)

Medium (720–1200 rpm) High (1200–1800 rpm, Above 1800 rpm)

By Power Rating

Below 0.5 MW



0.5–1.0 MW

1.1–2.0 MW

2.1–5.0 MW Above 5.0 MW

By End user



Power generation

Marines

Locomotives

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction Others

Need more Industry Insights on Diesel Engines Market, Request an Analyst Call Now@

Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates Diesel Engines Market, While Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth Driven by Maritime and Industrial Demand

North America holds a dominant position in the Diesel Engines Market, capturing over 42.08% of the market share in 2023. Diesel engines are essential in both the construction and agricultural sectors, powering machinery like bulldozers, excavators, tractors, and harvesters. In the U.S., over 60% of farms rely on diesel-powered equipment, contributing to higher productivity and efficiency. Additionally, the energy sector relies on diesel engines for backup power systems and remote energy generation, especially in off-grid areas. Despite the growth of renewable energy initiatives, diesel-powered generators remain crucial for ensuring reliable power supply in areas without consistent access to electricity.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Diesel Engines Market from 2024 to 2032. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are increasingly relying on diesel engines for their growing maritime industry, with over 50,000 vessels currently operating in Asia. Additionally, as industrialization and infrastructure expansion continue across the region, diesel engines are crucial in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and construction, with over 70% of heavy machinery in China and India powered by diesel. Diesel generators also play a key role in meeting energy needs, especially in areas with inconsistent power supply, with over 30% of India's backup power generated by diesel engines, ensuring reliable energy in both urban and rural regions.

Future Growth:

Factor Description Fuel Efficiency & Eco-Friendliness Need for more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly power sources driven by stricter emission standards and regulations. Manufacturers focus on innovative technologies. Emission Control Technologies Advanced technologies like SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) and EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) allow diesel engines to meet environmental standards while maintaining performance. Commercial Vehicle & Construction Demand Diesel engines are preferred in commercial trucks, buses, heavy machinery, and tractors due to high torque and fuel efficiency, leading to market expansion. Maritime Industry Growth Rising global trade and transportation through sea routes, along with demand for efficient power solutions in marine vessels, boost demand for diesel engines. Renewable Energy Sector Diesel engines are used in backup power generation, providing reliable energy during peak demand or when renewable sources are unavailable, increasing adoption. Global Population Growth Growing global population increases the demand for constant, reliable power sources, stimulating diesel engine adoption across various sectors.

Buy a Complete Research Report of Diesel Engines Market Analysis & Outlook Study 2024-2032@

Recent Developments



In February 2024: IMA Group launched two AI-driven solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of customer services, including the IMA Sandbox, a cloud-based platform for co-developing advanced algorithms in a secure shared environment. In June 2024: The company introduced a new top-loading packaging machine, the MTL, which is a flexible, modular system designed to enhance the efficiency of packaging a wide variety of boxes.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Manufacturing Output, by Region, (2020-2023)

5.2 Utilization Rates, by Region, (2020-2023)

5.3 Maintenance and Downtime Metrix

5.4 Technological Adoption Rates, by Region

5.5 Export/Import Data, by Region (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Diesel Engines Market Segmentation, By Speed

8. Diesel Engines Market Segmentation, By Power Rating

9. Diesel Engines Market Segmentation, By End-user

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Diesel Engines Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)