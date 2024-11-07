Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Launches EV Business In The United States And South America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Subsidiary Hydroman, Inc. to Become Hydroman Electric Corporation to Align with New Business

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

(NASDAQ: NMHI ) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming and infrastructure, today announced that its 100% owned subsidiary Hydroman, Inc. will become Hydroman Electric Corporation ("Hydroman Electric").

In conjunction with this update, Hydroman Electric will launch a new business and strategic pivot focusing on marketing and distribution of electric-powered agriculture vehicles and commercial vehicles throughout the United States and South America. This development is accretive to the Company's previously announced agreement with Robostreet in which Nature's Miracle will order approximately 150 electric trucks and broader initiative to diversify its business in the electrification economy.

James Li, Chairman and CEO of Nature's Miracle, commented, "I am pleased to introduce Hydroman Electric's launch of our new business line to market and distribute EVs to the commercial and agriculture markets. We are encouraged that our business is adaptable to enter new business verticals that diversify our company. Our recent agreement with Robostreet expands our participation in the electrification economy as we cultivate a position in new revenue streams to increase value for all stakeholders."



About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle ( ) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry which also includes vertical farming in North America. Nature's Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America.

About Hydroman, Inc.

Hydroman is a subsidiary of Nature's Miracle and previously operated as a supplier of LED lighting equipment to indoor growers. It is currently based out of Chino, CA. Its name change to Hydroman Electric Inc. will be effective as soon as change is registered with the Secretary of State of California, department of corporations.



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: the intended use of proceeds from the offering; successful launch and implementation of Nature's Miracle's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in Nature's Miracle's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Nature's Miracle's ability to develop and launch new products and services; Nature's Miracle's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; Nature's Miracle's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; Nature's Miracle's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of Nature's Miracle's business model; developments and projections relating to Nature's Miracle's competitors and industry; and Nature's Miracle's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and any future outbreaks on Nature's Miracle's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Nature's Miracle's operates; the risk that Nature's Miracle's and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Nature's Miracle's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that Nature's Miracle's is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that Nature's Miracle's may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in Nature's Miracle's filings from time to time with the SEC.

Contacts

George Yutuc

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

[email protected]

