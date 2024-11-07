DTL Joins Forces With Olyn Group To Strengthen Its Leadership In Entertainment And Luxury Sectors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphine Tordjman Lipszyc (DTL) is renowned for her expertise in designing projects related to entertainment and for collaborations with celebrities in the luxury sector. This collaboration marks a new milestone for Olyn Group, The Digital Powerhouse, consolidating its expertise in partnership strategies and premium collaborations in France and internationally, to continue supporting its customers in all their 360° needs.

DTL joins forces with Olyn group

Founded in 2022, Olyn Group rapidly became a key player in digital transformation, combining data, media, influence, performance and creativity to boost its customers' growth in complementary ways.

With agencies such as Carat (Dentsu group) and IMG (Endeavor), Delphine has successfully managed large-scale projects and collaborated with prestigious brands such as L'Oréal, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Prada, Carolina Herrera and Tod's. She has also orchestrated collaborations with French and international celebrities, including Laetitia Casta for Cointreau, Alicia Keys for Givenchy, Kirsten Dunst for L'Oréal Pro, Scarlett Johansson for Tod's and Alesso for Carolina Herrera.

Delphine Tordjman Lipszyc will bring her expertise in designing, negotiating, collaborating and sponsoring events and partnerships with international personalities, to create engaging and memorable experiences for Olyn Group customers. This expertise is a perfect complement to the influencer and social media services already provided by WOÔ, one of the group's flagship brands. With the Olyn Group, DTL aims to push back the boundaries of creativity and strengthen the strategies of ambitious brands, integrating innovation and influence at every stage.

"DTL integration into Olyn is a major step forward for our development, as it complements and strengthens our Digital Powerhouse... The know-how in collaborations and partnerships with international talents and the entertainment industry complements our vision and the expertise of one of our flagship brands, WOÔ, which already offers a broad spectrum of influence services and strengthens our Digital Powerhouse. Now, more than ever, Olyn is ready to offer customers creative and impactful solutions in all strategic markets. This development is perfectly in line with our value proposition: WE ARE OLYN ONE", emphasizes Harrys Melki, Chairman and CEO of Olyn Group.

About Olyn Group

Created in 2022, Olyn Group brings together 6 strong brands (Woo, Mozoo, Avent Média, Skaze, GTR Suite and Hipto) to help advertisers grow. By unleashing their strategic, creative and performance potential, we offer all our customers the expertise and tools to become leaders of change by making an impact on a much larger scale.

With over 500 active clients across 5 countries, Olyn Group has a strong ambition for external growth and organic development in France and internationally, relying on the expertise of more than 250 talented employees.

Contact:

Leslie Toledano

+33610207960

[email protected]



