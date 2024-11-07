Brave Healer Productions Releases The Complete Small Business Growth Guidebook, the First Title of Its New Brave Books Imprint

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of The Complete Small Business Growth Guidebook: Brave Strategies for Authentic Success . As one of the first titles produced by its new Brave Business imprint the provides entrepreneurs with the advice they need to stop making mistakes and self-guessing themselves to make a faster impact in the world.

Full of real stories and actionable tips, the book features a hand-picked group of successful entrepreneurs who want to help other business owners scale up and grow their companies. Laura Di Franco is the book's lead author and CEO of Brave Healer Productions. Randy Molland, CGO of Go Big to Give Big, a nonprofit that mixes entrepreneurship with philanthropy, wrote the foreword.

Readers will find chapters on such topics as the secrets to a jaw-dropping brand; using authenticity to attract the right clients; turning a job into a business one can love; digital marketing strategies that work; Instagram strategies that lead to engagement by perfect clients; and legal documents all business owners need.

Also contributing to the book were Karen Hulme Alegi, Sandy Travis Bildahl, Donnie Boivin, Michelle M. Burke, Frank Byrum, Carrie Dahle, S.A. Grant, Meredith Grundei, Melissa Henry, Ann Hession, Holly Jean Jackson, Janine Jennings, Prati Kaufman, DeeAnna Merz Nagel, María del Mar Oliva, Dr. Ahriana Platten, Pauline Mcguirk Penedo, Jonathan Probert, Deanna Russo, Susie Schaefer, Kyle Steinle, and Tanya Stokes.

Praise for the Book

"It's a great guide for new and old businesses alike. You can even apply many of these concepts to life, too. We all know that life and business go hand in hand, so don't hesitate to put these principles and strategies to work in your personal life."

- Sophie Zollmann , digital marketing expert , CEO of SophieZo Next Level Business Support

"Reading this book is like hanging out at a summer campfire with the people you aspire to be. I cannot wait to implement the methods I learned here and upgrade my own small business, annihilate my fears, and prevail over my roadblocks until I'm just as prosperous as the authors." - Amelia South, Black Sun Farm

"The absolute honesty, bravery, and truth that comes through this book is astonishing. I'm truly proud to be part of Laura's beautiful community. I thank all of them for sharing their stories; I've learned so much. I'm excited to put some of this into practice in my own business and see where I end up in the next year."

- Tara Backes, Projects Made Simple, LLC

Author Bio

Laura Di Franco, MPT, is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, an award-winning publisher specializing in business strategy for healers and those who serve them. In addition to its new Brave Business Book imprint the publishing house also puts out Brave Kids Books. Di Franco spent 30 years in holistic physical therapy before making the pivot to publishing. Among Di Franco's accomplishments are 14 years of training in the martial arts, 14 of her own books, and a community of over 2,000 authors (including over 80 Amazon best-sellers.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 80 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and Sacred Spaces.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at .

Contact:

Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653;

[email protected] ;



SOURCE Brave Healer Productions

