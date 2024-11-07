Identity And Access Management And Biometric Solutions Provider BIO-Key Hosts Q3 Investor Call Friday, November 15Th At 10Am ET
Date
11/7/2024 8:36:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q3 2024 investor call Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market close on Thursday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference call and Q&A session.
| Conference Details
| Date / Time:
|
| Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET
| Call Dial In #:
|
| 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int'l
| Live Webcast / Replay:
|
| Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
| Audio Replay:
|
| 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 7307131
|
|
|
About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over 40 million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.
| Engage with BIO-key
| Facebook – Corporate:
|
|
| LinkedIn – Corporate:
|
|
| X – Corporate:
|
| @BIOkeyIntl
| X – Investors:
|
| @BIO_keyIR
| StockTwits:
|
| BIO_keyIR
|
|
|
Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
...
212-924-9800
MENAFN07112024004107003653ID1108861576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.