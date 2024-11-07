Paltalk To Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call On Tuesday, November 12, 2024 At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paltalk, (Nasdaq: PALT ) (“Paltalk,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”), a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce that it will host its third quarter 2024 results call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Paltalk CEO Jason Katz and CFO Kara Jenny will discuss the Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and address stockholder questions submitted in advance of the conference call.

The details for the conference call can be found below.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Dial-In Phone Numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 309193

Link:

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51551

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to ...tal prior to the call. Paltalk will do its best to answer all questions.

About Paltalk, Inc.

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host a large collection of video-based communities. Our other products include ManyCam, Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

ClearThink

917-658-7878