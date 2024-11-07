Immucell To Announce Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the“Company”), a growing animal company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the closes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2024 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #6807288.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 that were disclosed on October 8, 2024. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q after the market closes on November 13, 2024.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company's updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company's business which can be accessed under the“Investors” tab of the Company's website at , or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available under the“Investors” tab of the Company's website after the market closes on November 13, 2024.