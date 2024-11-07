ZATCA Opens Registration For Zakat, Tax And Customs Conference On December 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZATCA Logo

RIYADH , RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Zakat, Tax and Authority (ZATCA) has opened registration for its upcoming conference, set to take place from December 4-5, 2024, in Riyadh, under the theme "Shaping Tomorrow for Sustainable Ecosystem." The conference, held under the patronage of the of Finance and Chairman of ZATCA, H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, will feature prominent officials and experts from across the world.ZATCA's official spokesperson, Mr. Homood Al-Harbi, announced that those interested in attending the conference can register by visiting the conference website (ztc) or by using the ZATCA mobile app and following the instructions to submit their application. He emphasized that the conference presents an opportunity for professionals and practitioners in the fields of Zakat, tax, and customs to stay informed about the latest developments in these sectors and participate in discussions on global economic issues. The Conference aims to enhance international cooperation in Zakat, tax, and customs, while providing innovative solutions to the current economic challenges in these areas amid rapid digital transformations.The Conference aims to achieve a set of strategic objectives, notably the publication of a global dialogue platform that contributes to consolidating the Kingdom's position and expanding the prospects for international cooperation in the sectors of the work and functions of ZATCA, as well as reviewing global experiences in these sectors, exchanging experiences on the latest practical practices, as well as promoting the awareness and culture of Zakat, tax and Customs to different groups of society.With the various objectives of the Conference, the opportunity to participate is important for all, starting with financial sector personnel, investors and entrepreneurs, to learn about the latest trends and techniques in Zakat, tax and customs, and to benefit from the experiences of local and international experts, as well as contribute to shaping future policies in these sectors.The Conference will feature over 500 attendees from leaders in the public and private sectors, both locally and regionally, as well as internationally, alongside experts in Zakat, tax, and customs, and heads of international organizations, further enhancing the Conference's status as a leading platform for networking and exchanging experiences. The conference will feature discussions, sessions, and workshops, along with the signing of local, regional, and international agreements. There will also be an accompanying exhibition with around 90 booths, showcasing many local and international organizations.

ZATCA

ZATCA PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.