Yaber Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday Deals With Massive Savings

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber's Black Friday Deals are here, offering the perfect chance to grab the latest projectors for the holiday season. For a limited time, customers can enjoy significant savings on Yaber's best-selling projectors. Whether you want to upgrade your home theater, enhance your gaming setup, or enjoy outdoor movie nights, Yaber has the ideal projector for you-now at unbeatable prices.

Premier Theater Lineup

Yaber's Black Friday Deals

K3 Projector : Launched at IFA 2024, this premier projector-praised for its award-winning design and honored with the Best of IFA award-brings a true cinematic experience to your living room. With an impressive 1600 ANSI lumens of brightness, dual 15W JBL speakers, and a Google TV dongle, it's the ideal choice for movie enthusiasts and families seeking a top-tier entertainment system



US:

$407.99 after using the code YABERK3BF00

CA:

$579.99 after using the code YABERK3B0

UK:

£398.99 (incl. tax) after using the code K3PRN30OFF

DE:

€489.99 (incl. tax) using the code PRNYaberK3 FR: €479.99 (incl. tax) after using the code YABERK3N2

K2s Projector : With 1000 ANSI lumens of enhanced brightness and auto keystone correction, the K2s offers a superior audio-visual experience, featuring native 1080P resolution, 4K support, and access to over 7,000 apps, including Netflix.



US:

$304.99 after using the code YABERK2SBF

CA:

$385.6 after using the code CAK2SBLK

JP:

¥41,799 after using the code 6R88PVZ2 UK:

£311.25 after using the code YABERK2S

Anywhere Cinema Lineup

T2 Series : The T2 series includes both the standard model and a special edition featuring iconic artwork by Keith Haring, blending technology and art in one unique package. These compact, portable projectors deliver stunning visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Audio and JBL speakers. With built-in batteries for 2.5 hours of video playback or 18 hours of audio, the T2 series is perfect for outdoor entertainment.



US:

the standard model at $229.49 after using the code PRNT215OFF , the limited edition at $309.99

UK:

£223.2 after using the code T20BLACK

CA:

$297.49 after using the code YABERCAT2

FR: €279.99 during the holiday

DE: €279.99 after using the code DET2BF00

ES:

€279.99 after using the code EST2OPOP

JP: ¥31,493 after using the code RJERDWEG IT: €207.99 after using the code BFCODE12

Home Cinema Lineup

L2s Projector : The ultimate entry-level projector is designed for effortless enjoyment. Boasting vibrant 700 ANSI lumens brightness and dual 8W JBL speakers, this model delivers an immersive viewing experience that makes high-quality home entertainment accessible to everyone.



US:

$132.99 after using the code YABERL2S

UK:

£160.79 after using the code L2SBLACK

CA:

$205.99 after using the code YABERCAL2S

FR: €167.99 after using the code FRL2BBBB

DE:

€167.99 after using the code L2SBF000

AU:

$220 after using the code AUL2SBLK

ES: €179.99 after using the code ESL2SDDDD

JP:

¥19,878 after using the code VQSHFPT3 IT:

€167.99 after using the code PDYHRLOZ

V9 Projector : The 2024 upgraded auto focus projector with auto 6D keystone combines advanced SLR focusing technology and 6D auto-keystone correction (±30° horizontal and vertical).



CA:

$231.49 after using the code CAV9AAAA

FR: €154.75 after using the code RFV9BKFD

DE:

€154.99 after using the code V9CODE888

ES: €178.64 after using the code ESV9OPOP

UK:

£151 during the holiday IT:

€160.49 after using the code 99BFCODE

Yaber's Black Friday deals will start from Nov 19th to Dec 2nd, with the promotions in Japan running from Nov 27th to Dec 6th. With limited-time offers, customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their discounts on Yaber's hot-selling projectors. For more detailed promotion information, please visit Yaber's Amazon stores or follow Yaber on Facebook and Instagram . About Yaber's product lineup, please visit .



