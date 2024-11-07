Yaber Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday Deals With Massive Savings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber's Black Friday Deals are here, offering the perfect chance to grab the latest projectors for the holiday season. For a limited time, customers can enjoy significant savings on Yaber's best-selling projectors. Whether you want to upgrade your home theater, enhance your gaming setup, or enjoy outdoor movie nights, Yaber has the ideal projector for you-now at unbeatable prices.
Premier Theater Lineup
Yaber's Black Friday Deals
K3 Projector : Launched at IFA 2024, this premier projector-praised for its award-winning design and honored with the Best of IFA award-brings a true cinematic experience to your living room. With an impressive 1600 ANSI lumens of brightness, dual 15W JBL speakers, and a Google TV dongle, it's the ideal choice for movie enthusiasts and families seeking a top-tier entertainment system
US:
$407.99 after using the code YABERK3BF00
CA:
$579.99 after using the code YABERK3B0
UK:
£398.99 (incl. tax) after using the code K3PRN30OFF
DE:
€489.99 (incl. tax) using the code PRNYaberK3
FR: €479.99 (incl. tax) after using the code YABERK3N2
K2s Projector : With 1000 ANSI lumens of enhanced brightness and auto keystone correction, the K2s offers a superior audio-visual experience, featuring native 1080P resolution, 4K support, and access to over 7,000 apps, including Netflix.
US:
$304.99 after using the code YABERK2SBF
CA:
$385.6 after using the code CAK2SBLK
JP:
¥41,799 after using the code 6R88PVZ2
UK:
£311.25 after using the code YABERK2S
Anywhere Cinema Lineup
T2 Series : The T2 series includes both the standard model and a special edition featuring iconic artwork by Keith Haring, blending technology and art in one unique package. These compact, portable projectors deliver stunning visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Audio and JBL speakers. With built-in batteries for 2.5 hours of video playback or 18 hours of audio, the T2 series is perfect for outdoor entertainment.
US:
the standard model at $229.49 after using the code PRNT215OFF , the limited edition at $309.99
UK:
£223.2 after using the code T20BLACK
CA:
$297.49 after using the code YABERCAT2
FR: €279.99 during the holiday
DE: €279.99 after using the code DET2BF00
ES:
€279.99 after using the code EST2OPOP
JP: ¥31,493 after using the code RJERDWEG
IT: €207.99 after using the code BFCODE12
Home Cinema Lineup
L2s Projector : The ultimate entry-level projector is designed for effortless enjoyment. Boasting vibrant 700 ANSI lumens brightness and dual 8W JBL speakers, this model delivers an immersive viewing experience that makes high-quality home entertainment accessible to everyone.
US:
$132.99 after using the code YABERL2S
UK:
£160.79 after using the code L2SBLACK
CA:
$205.99 after using the code YABERCAL2S
FR: €167.99 after using the code FRL2BBBB
DE:
€167.99 after using the code L2SBF000
AU:
$220 after using the code AUL2SBLK
ES: €179.99 after using the code ESL2SDDDD
JP:
¥19,878 after using the code VQSHFPT3
IT:
€167.99 after using the code PDYHRLOZ
V9 Projector : The 2024 upgraded auto focus projector with auto 6D keystone combines advanced SLR focusing technology and 6D auto-keystone correction (±30° horizontal and vertical).
CA:
$231.49 after using the code CAV9AAAA
FR: €154.75 after using the code RFV9BKFD
DE:
€154.99 after using the code V9CODE888
ES: €178.64 after using the code ESV9OPOP
UK:
£151 during the holiday
IT:
€160.49 after using the code 99BFCODE
Yaber's Black Friday deals will start from Nov 19th to Dec 2nd, with the promotions in Japan running from Nov 27th to Dec 6th. With limited-time offers, customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their discounts on Yaber's hot-selling projectors. For more detailed promotion information, please visit Yaber's Amazon stores or follow Yaber on Facebook and Instagram . About Yaber's product lineup, please visit .
SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED
