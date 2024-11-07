J.S. Held Digital, Data & Technology Experts Address Evolving Business Risks & Opportunities

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces a multidisciplinary team to address rapidly growing opportunities and risks associated with data, technology, and digital transformation .



J.S. Held experts present actionable strategies to thrive in a digital economy.

Data, technology, and online activity continue to play a bigger role in an increasingly digital world – presenting both risk and opportunity for organizations globally. We advise executives, investors, legal counsel, risk managers, and insurance professionals on risk, resiliency, digital transformation, information governance, compliance, asset protection & valuation, data analysis & discovery, cyber breaches, investigations, and disputes.

J.S. Held draws upon more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts across the globe with expertise in cyber security consulting and digital investigations; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and environmental, health, and safety (EHS) digital solutions; and information governance and data privacy consulting.



With trillions spent on digital transformation worldwide, data breaches costing $4.88M on average in 2024, and electronic discovery accounting for around 6.5M pages of data in a typical civil case, data is the energy source driving digital transformation. According to the latest estimates, 402.74M terabytes of data are created daily. Data flows are crucial to seamless communication and transactions between businesses, facilitating daily operations, innovation, and competitive advantage in a digital economy. According to International Chamber of Commerce statistics, data transfers contribute $2.8T to global GDP, outpacing the worldwide trade in goods, and is projected to reach $11T by 2025.

J.S. Held experts advise business executives, investors, government agencies, legal counsel, risk managers, and insurance professionals. Multidisciplinary experts help clients identify and mitigate risk, build resiliency, protect information, manage compliance, realize business value from their data and digital assets, process and analyze large volumes of information, conduct digital investigations, prevent and respond to cyber incidents, navigate litigation, and achieve successful digital transformation outcomes.

Cyber Security Consulting & Digital Investigations

J.S. Held experts equip clients with innovative solutions that prepare them for a cyber crisis and help them return to full operations after an incident. A global team of former federal law enforcement, network security experts, forensic accountants, former prosecutors, and investigators is engaged to respond to cyber incidents effectively; enhance implementation of incident response, remediation, and recovery efforts; innovate cyber security strategies to help clients become more resilient and manage risk; and advise in complex investigations and litigation. J.S. Held has specialized service lines in the areas of cloud security consulting, cyber risk and compliance, digital forensics, electronic discovery (eDiscovery), forensic data analytics, penetration testing, and virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO).

ESG & EHS Digital Solutions

The J.S. Held team draws on vast experience in diverse fields, including management consulting, regulatory compliance, information technology, and occupational health and safety, to provide ESG and EHS advisory and technology services globally.

This diversity benefits clients and allows J.S. Held to offer a wide range of unique ESG and EHS solutions – from end-to-end software implementation to process optimization, management solutions, governance, and regulatory compliance consulting.

Information Governance & Data Privacy Consulting

J.S. Held data privacy and information governance experts work alongside clients to ensure the safe management, utilization, and disposal of information throughout their global ecosystem. Experts with technical expertise and investigative experience collaborate with clients to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data across their organization to minimize corporate risk, safeguard private information, and minimize exposure from non-compliance. As usable sources of information expand, the team conducts ongoing system reviews and offers innovative solutions, processes, and applications to address evolving regulatory compliance requirements.

Meet the Experts

J.S. Held has curated a collection of entrepreneurial experts who are leaders in their industry - visionaries who not only understand the intricacies of their fields but have also navigated the volatile waters of business themselves, ensuring the advice clients

receive is not just theoretical but grounded in real-world experience and innovation.

Steven Andersen specializes in ESG & EHS Digital Solutions. With over 20 years of experience in the sustainability industry, Steven advises large multinational clients with diverse risk exposure across various geographies and operations. His efforts have supported many enterprises' proactive management of ESG issues, improving compliance and sustainability outcomes.

Denis Calderone is a Cyber Security Consulting specialist with 25 years of helping a diverse client base that spans all market vertices. Denis' broad experience is highlighted by his many years of proactive security service delivery and program development. He is a seasoned penetration tester with expertise in red teaming as well as black and white box penetration testing and purple teaming approaches. Denis and his team of highly experienced testers craft highly customized testing schemes targeting hardware, software, applications, and humans alike. Denis also performs the role of virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) for a diverse set of J.S. Held clients. He takes pride in delivering custom-tailored, forward-thinking strategies that align with each client's unique threat profile. His skills extend across cyber security compliance frameworks, program and policy development, and infosec mentorship and training. Whether leading as a vCISO, conducting tabletop simulations, or developing security workflows, Denis' preventive focus empowers organizations to strengthen their defenses in today's complex cyber landscape.

With over 25 years of experience, Stephen O'Malley specializes in eDiscovery, digital forensic investigations, investigative data analytics, and cyber security consulting. His work encompasses some of the largest multinational investigations, providing critical evidence for litigation support, deploying advanced technology solutions, conducting major fraud and corruption investigations, and enhancing organizations' legal and operational integrity. In addition to serving as a principal investigative consultant responsible for investigating components for the trustee in the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities liquidation at the direction of the SIPC Trustee's counsel, he played a central role in the insider trading investigation and response to multiple SEC subpoenas related to GameStop short sale price spike in 2021-2022.

Specializing in electronic discovery, digital transformation, cyber risk advisory, and digital forensics, Simon Placks has led projects across many industries. Simon addresses the complex challenges faced by large enterprises, helping many companies manage risks associated with misconduct and crime, implement advanced technology solutions, and enhance their legal compliance.

J.S. Held is recognized as an industry leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for Sustainability & ESG Consulting and was recently acknowledged by Acquisition International Magazine as the Best Business Intelligence & Cyber Security Consulting Firm in New York for 2024.

As data, technology, and online activity play a more significant role in an increasingly digital world, J.S. Held presents comprehensive expertise to help organizations manage risk and capitalize on opportunities globally.



About J.S. Held

J.S. Held

is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786-833-4864 | [email protected]

