Study results demonstrate the safety and feasibility of adoptive immunotherapy using allogeneic off-the-shelf NK cells in hospitalized patients with at high risk for progression of disease

DVX201, the first allogeneic NK cell therapy derived from pooled donor cord blood CD34+ cells, was administered to 9 patients with no dose limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome or infusion toxicities

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP ) (the "Company" or "Coeptis"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, today announced that results from their Phase 1 study evaluating DVX201, an allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapy, for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has been accepted for publication in Molecular Therapy Methods and Clinical Development .

Results from the clinical trial demonstrated the safety and feasibility of DVX201 as a potential treatment for patients with active SARS-CoV-2 infections. The following key findings are highlighted in the accepted manuscript:



First Demonstration of Safety:

This is the first known study to demonstrate the safety of adoptive immunotherapy with allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cells in patients with active COVID-19, especially those at high risk for disease progression.

Innovative NK Cell Therapy: DVX201 is the first allogeneic NK cell adoptive immunotherapy used clinically that is derived from pooled donor cord blood CD34+ cells, offering a scalable, consistent, and cost-effective solution to barriers in the allogeneic cell therapy space.

No Adverse Events: DVX201 infusions were safe and well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events, including no cytokine release syndrome (CRS).

Study Observations: Observations included rapid improvements in oxygenation, improved pulmonary radiographic findings, and hospital discharge within days of infusion. Future Potential for Viral Therapies:

This study supports the potential of allogeneic NK cell therapy as a scalable, stockpile-ready antiviral treatment for future viral pandemics.

" Despite advances in treatment and prevention strategies for SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 still results in substantial morbidity in certain patient populations underscoring the ongoing need for additional therapeutic options, particularly among immune compromised individuals," said Joshua Hill, MD, associate professor and physician at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and corresponding author of the study. "Although the study was not designed to assess efficacy, our findings demonstrate the safety and potential utility of NK cell therapy as a complementary therapeutic strategy for viral infections in high-risk patients."

"We are very excited by these results and look forward to sharing the full findings in Molecular Therapy Methods and Clinical Development," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutic. "These positive results, along with our recently announced expanded license agreement with Deverra, further strengthens Coeptis' role in the fight against infectious diseases."

