Cerence To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results On November 21, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its fourth quarter results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The company will host a live call and webcast, with accompanying slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call by registering here .

Webcast access will be available in the Investor section of the company's website, .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit .

