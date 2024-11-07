Vaxart To Host Third Quarter 2024 Business Update And Financial Results Conference Call On November 13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the close on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: (877) 407-0832

International: (201) 689-8433

Conference ID: 13749666

Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ... .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and to eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

