Spur Therapeutics To Participate In B. Riley Securities’ Next-Gen Tissue Delivery Modalities Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced that Michael Parini, Chief Executive Officer of Spur Therapeutics, and Henning Stennicke, Chief Scientific Officer of Spur Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion at B. Riley Securities' Next-Gen Tissue Delivery Modalities Virtual Summit being held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Details of the panel discussion are below:

Title: Optimizing Every Component to Advance Next-Generation Gene Therapies

Date: Thursday, November 14th

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Please contact your B. Riley Securities representative if you are interested in registering for attendance to the panel discussion.

About Spur Therapeutics

Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease and a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of Parkinson's, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward MoreTM

For more information, visit or connect with Spur on LinkedIn and X .

