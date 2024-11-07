Certrec's Causal Evaluation And Inspection Preparation Services Save Nuclear Industry Time And Help Avoid Penalties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certrec On-demand Regulatory Expertise (CORE)

Certrec- Regulatory and Solutions for the Industry

Certrec's NRC inspection support services deliver swift, expert solutions to meet critical NRC compliance.

- Ted Enos, President & CEO at CertrecFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Certrec , a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, provides critical support for causal evaluations and supplemental inspection preparation, vital components in maintaining operational and regulatory excellence.In 2024, Certrec helped multiple nuclear plants avoid costly penalties, saving both time and money by providing key causal evaluation support and guiding them through successful supplemental inspections.Several nuclear facilities recently turned to Certrec after receiving a greater-than-green (GTG) finding or performance indicators (PIs). Certrec provided essential causal evaluation support along with various services for supplementation inspection preparation.These inspections are an essential component of the Reactor Oversight Process to ensure licensees have properly addressed the cause and extent of condition, as well as have established appropriate corrective actions to prevent recurrence. However, responding to GTG findings or PIs is often an overwhelming task.Facility personnel must compile and analyze extensive evidence and pass a specialized NRC inspection. Failure to do so can trigger additional reviews, wasting valuable time and resources. Recognizing the need for a swift and reliable solution, many facilities turned to Certrec's CORE Support to navigate these challenges efficiently.Through Certrec's On-Demand Regulatory Expertise (CORE) support, clients gained immediate access to expert causal evaluation and regulatory support, saving valuable time. CORE support allows nuclear facilities to purchase consulting hours in advance, enabling them to allocate resources flexibly to critical projects when needed.Through CORE support, nuclear facilities employed Certrec to perform causal evaluations and to support the supplemental inspection process. Certrec's team of experts conducted root cause analyses, gathered essential evidence, and helped develop corrective action plans to restore plant performance.Our team also went through the significance determination process, led mock inspections, and ensured that clients passed their NRC evaluations without needing follow-up inspections, thus minimizing delays and costs.As the need for quick access to expert consultants grows, Certrec provides a streamlined solution. Our regulatory professionals step in with real-world experience across multiple domains, providing support when resources are tight or full-time staff are unavailable. CORE offers timely, tailored assistance with a full range of services including:.root and apparent cause evaluations..inspection preparation and mock inspections..self-assessments..regulatory conference preparation..reportability evaluations..peer checks..research projects..precedent reviews for licensing submittals..review of MSPI vulnerabilities..regulatory training.Ted Enos, President & CEO of Certrec, said, "At Certrec, we understand the challenges of navigating regulatory compliance. With CORE support, our team's expertise can quickly be deployed, allowing the nuclear industry to focus on operational excellence without the fear of costly penalties or delays.”To gain access to Certrec's Causal Evaluation and Supplemental Inspection Services at your nuclear facility, visit:About Certrec:Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 80+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.For press and media inquiries, please contact ....

