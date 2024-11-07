Spokbee Partners With Mezco To Revolutionize Custom Metal Fabrication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mac Cameron, CEO of SpokbeeAVON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spokbee, a leading provider of Configure, Price, Deliver (CPD) technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Mezco Fabrication. This collaboration brings a suite of advanced configurators to MezcoFab , significantly expanding their product line and redefining how custom metal components are designed, priced, and ordered.“Harnessing the power of the cloud using Spokbee in combination with Onshape, we are looking forward to becoming more agile in reaching new customers and excited to offer a new manufacturing service that is accessible to anyone with access to a web browser,” said Bryan Lagrange, CAD manager at Mezco Fabrication.Customers can now effortlessly customize and order any size of brackets-including Z brackets, L brackets-and cut stock sheet metal without the need for complex design software. With trillions of configuration options priced on demand, Mezco is poised to manufacture and ship custom products faster than ever before."We've harnessed the power of technology to eliminate traditional barriers in custom fabrication," said Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee. "By integrating our configurators into Mezco's platform, we're delivering an unprecedented level of convenience and efficiency to customers who know exactly what they need."The new configurators offer a game-changing solution for obtaining instant custom quotes. This innovation not only accelerates the ordering process but also enhances accuracy and customer satisfaction."This partnership is a significant leap forward for Mezco," stated Karina Cameron, Co-Founder of Spokbee. "Our technology empowers their clients to explore an expansive range of options, bringing their precise specifications to life with just a few clicks."Key Features of the Partnership:- User-Friendly Configurators: Design custom brackets and sheet metal components online without specialized software.- On-Demand Pricing: Receive instant quotes for trillions of possible configurations.- Streamlined Manufacturing: Orders are immediately ready for production and swift delivery from Mezco.For a comprehensive look at the new product offerings, visit the Mezco product line .About SpokbeeSpokbee is revolutionizing the way complex, custom, and configurable products are marketed, sold, and produced. Founded by industry veterans Mac and Karina Cameron, who previously taught CAD/CAM and additive manufacturing at MIT, Spokbee delivers innovative CPD configurator solutions across multiple industries. For more information, please visit .About Mezco FabricationMezco Fabrication is a leader in custom metal fabrication and is committed to delivering high-quality metal components tailored to customer specifications. By integrating advanced configurator technology, Mezco continues to enhance its service offerings and customer experience. Learn more at MezcoFab.

