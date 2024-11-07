Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics Celebrates 3 Years Of Enhancing Natural Beauty In Wallingford, CT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bel Lavi is excited to celebrate 3 years in business & is committed to continuing to provide high-quality, innovative aesthetic treatments for years to come.

- Kate Claudomir, Co-Owner of Bel Lavi Medical AestheticsWALLINGFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics is proud to celebrate three years of delivering medical aesthetics services to the Wallingford community. Co-founded by board-certified Family Nurse Practitioners Katelyn Claudomir and Rene Chagnon, the spa has become a trusted destination for clients seeking to enhance their natural beauty through advanced treatments and personalized care.Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics offers a wide range of services , including, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and PRF therapy. Specializing in non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments, Bel Lavi's expert team ensures that each client receives a tailored approach based on their unique needs and beauty goals.The founders of Bel Lavi, Kate and Rene, are dedicated to staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving field of medical aesthetics. By continuously incorporating the latest technologies and innovations into their practice, Bel Lavi provides clients with treatments that are both effective and safe, delivering exceptional, natural-looking results.Katelyn Claudomir is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a background in pediatric emergency medicine, adult cardiac/telemetry, and medical aesthetics. Her passion for wellness and helping people feel confident in their own skin led her to co-found Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics with Rene. Kate's goal has always been to create a space where clients feel comfortable discussing their aesthetic concerns, leaving the spa feeling more empowered and beautiful. Outside of work, Kate enjoys being a mom of three, practicing yoga, and embracing the warm summer months.Rene Chagnon, also a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate in Nursing, brings years of experience in healthcare administration, acute/chronic dialysis, and medical aesthetics. Rene's artistic eye and passion for enhancing natural beauty drove her to co-found Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics alongside Kate. Her commitment to helping clients achieve their personal aesthetic goals has made her an exceptional practitioner in the field. When she's not working, Rene enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and indulging in her love for fashion.Kate and Rene's story goes beyond their professional careers; their friendship began in 2007 when they were both nursing students with dreams of entering the beauty industry. Over the years, their bond only grew stronger, ultimately leading to the creation of Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics. Their shared vision is to provide a holistic, empowering experience for each client, ensuring they feel cared for, both physically and emotionally.The personal connection between Kate and Rene is the foundation of Bel Lavi, and their friendship is reflected in the compassionate, professional care they provide. Patients can trust that they are not only receiving expert aesthetic treatments but are also being supported throughout their wellness journey.At Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics, Kate and Rene are committed to staying on the cutting edge of medical aesthetic advancements. By continually integrating the latest devices, products, and procedures into their practice, they ensure their patients receive the best possible care. From injectables like Botox and dermal fillers to PRF therapy, microneedling, and body contouring, Bel Lavi offers innovative, minimally invasive treatments designed to enhance natural beauty.Each patient at Bel Lavi receives personalized care that prioritizes their unique beauty goals. Kate and Rene take the time to discuss individual needs and create customized treatment plans, ensuring that every patient walks out feeling more confident and beautiful in their own skin.As they celebrate three years of success, Kate and Rene are grateful to the Wallingford community and their loyal patients for trusting them with their aesthetic goals. Their passion for enhancing natural beauty and their dedication to offering the latest in medical aesthetics have made Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics a leader in the industry."Reaching this milestone is a true testament to our patients' trust in us and our commitment to helping them feel their best," says Kate Claudomir. "We're excited for what the future holds and to continue providing exceptional care.”For more information or to book an appointment with Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics or to learn more about their services, please visit or contact ....About Bel Lavi Medical AestheticsBel Lavi Medical Aesthetics is a premier medical spa located in Wallingford, CT, specializing in advanced aesthetic treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, PRF therapy, body contouring, and more. Founded by Katelyn Claudomir and Rene Chagnon, Bel Lavi is dedicated to helping patients achieve their beauty goals while maintaining their natural beauty. The spa's mission is to provide personalized, results-driven treatments in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

Kate & Rene

Bel Lavi Medical Aesthetics

+1 860-288-5088

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.