Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

At the close of business on Wednesday 06 November 2024:
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1293.2p - excluding income, - including income,
- including income, 1294.3p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
