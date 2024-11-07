The historic period's growth can be attributed to greater transparency in clinical trial data, patient-centric healthcare policies, a rising prevalence of chemotherapy resistance, policies focusing on patient-centered care and accessibility, and a growing preference for targeted therapies.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period is driven by expanding applications in HIV or AIDS, increasing demand for stem cell mobilization, potential benefits in autoimmune diseases, growth in biobanking initiatives, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery. Key trends during this period include a heightened focus on orphan drug development, the creation of combination therapies, the adoption of precision oncology methods, the expansion of clinical trials for new therapies, and advancements in drug delivery technologies.

The rise in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) prevalence is expected to drive growth in the spasmodic dysphonia treatment market. HIV, a virus that targets and weakens the immune system by attacking CD4 (T) cells, can lead to AIDS if untreated. The increasing prevalence of HIV is due to factors such as low awareness, limited healthcare access, high transmission rates, and inadequate prevention in some regions.

CXCR4 antagonists help manage HIV by blocking the CXCR4 receptor, preventing the virus from accessing and infecting immune cells, thus aiding in controlling the virus and enhancing immune response. For instance, according to Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2022, there were 39 million [33.1 million-45.7 million] people living with HIV globally, with 1.3 million [1 million-1.7 million] new infections that year. Consequently, the growing prevalence of HIV is fueling the expansion of the CXCR4 antagonist market.

Leading companies in the CXCR4 antagonist market are focusing on developing bioequivalents to improve treatment options and patient outcomes for various diseases. Bioequivalents are pharmaceutical products that have similar bioavailability when compared under similar conditions. For example, in May 2024, Gland Pharma, an India-based generic injectable manufacturer, received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Plerixafor Injection. This product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference drug, MOZOBIL (plerixafor) injection by Genzyme Corporation. Plerixafor is a CXCR4 antagonist used in conjunction with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells into the peripheral blood for collection and autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

In April 2024, PANTHERx, a US-based specialty pharmacy, partnered with X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. to facilitate the distribution of XOLREMDI (mavorixafor). This oral treatment, taken once daily, selectively antagonizes the CXCR4 receptor and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the first FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for patients aged 12 and older with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis (WHIM) syndrome. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, including CXCR4 antagonists such as XOLREMDI (mavorixafor).

Major companies operating in the C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists market are Pfizer Inc., F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Takeda Chemical Industries Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., BioLegend Inc., Kura Oncology Inc., CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC, Cayman Chemical, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Spexis Ltd., Biokine Therapeutics Ltd., GlycoMimetics, AnorMED Inc., CohBar Inc.

North America was the largest region in the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 antagonists market in 2023. The regions covered in the C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists are pharmaceutical compounds aimed at inhibiting the CXCR4 receptor, which is found on the surface of specific cells. These antagonists function by blocking the interaction between CXCR4 and its ligand, CXCL12 (also known as SDF-1), a key player in cell migration, hematopoiesis, and immune responses.

The main types of CXCR4 antagonists include BL-8040, GMI-1359, plerixafor (AMD3100), balixafortide (POL6326), USL311, burixafor (GPC-100), and others. These antagonists can be administered orally or via injection. BL-8040, for example, is a synthetic peptide developed to block CXCR4, which is involved in cancer cell migration and survival. The product pipelines feature both approved clinical trials and pre-clinical trials for a range of applications, including cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), chronic inflammatory diseases, stem cell mobilization, and immune and autoimmune diseases. These products are distributed through various channels, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



Pfizer Inc.

F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company AstraZeneca Plc

C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Takeda Chemical Industries Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

BioLegend Inc.

Kura Oncology Inc.

CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC

Cayman Chemical

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd.

Spexis Ltd.

Biokine Therapeutics Ltd.

GlycoMimetics AnorMED Inc.

