Australia announces proposal to ban children under 16 from using social media platforms

(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a proposal to ban children under the age of 16 from using social platforms. This proposal, backed by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, includes plans to legislate a minimum age limit for social media access, with a goal to implement it by the end of 2024. While the prime minister had previously hinted at such legislation, he confirmed on Thursday that the cut-off age would be set at 16 years.



Albanese expressed concern over the harmful effects of social media on children, stating that it poses significant social harm and has long-term consequences. He emphasized that the government would take responsibility for ensuring that social media platforms enforce the new age limit. The proposal would hold online platforms accountable by imposing penalties on those that fail to prevent children under 16 from accessing their services. However, the plan specifies that children who manage to access social media, as well as their parents or guardians, will not face penalties.



The government’s initiative aims to address growing concerns about the negative impact of social media on young users, including issues like mental health and online safety. If the legislation is passed, the ban will take effect 12 months later, allowing time for platforms to adjust and comply. The enforcement of the new rules will be overseen by the government's Safety Commissioner, who will ensure that platforms adhere to the minimum age requirement.

