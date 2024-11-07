For All Thrill Enthusiasts: Al Masaood Automobiles Announces Enticing Offers on the Nissan Z
Date
11/7/2024 7:39:02 AM
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has announced the launch of a month-long offer on the Nissan Z, allowing customers to purchase the model with monthly instalments starting at AED 2,750.
With a 50-year-old legacy and a fervent global fan base, the Nissan Z is crafted to be an approachable sports car for the modern age, offering a blend of power, grip, speed, connectivity, and sophistication for a strong driving experience.
The model features a powerful 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine, delivering an impressive 298kW of power and 475Nm of torque. Thrill enthusiasts can choose between a newly designed 6-speed manual transmission, offering a direct and engaging driving experience, and a cutting-edge 9-speed automatic transmission with shift-by-wire technology. The mechanical limited-slip differential and launch control system ensure optimal performance and acceleration, making every drive exhilarating.
Inside, the cabin blends modern technology with vintage Z touches, including a 12.3” fully digital TFT meter display and an 8.0” touchscreen audio display. The driver-focused interior is designed to fit like a glove, with seats inspired by the GT-R to enhance comfort and stability. Additionally, the car is equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features to ensure a smooth and safe driving experience.
Customers interested in taking advantage of this offer can learn more by visiting Al Masaood Automobiles’ showrooms or
MENAFN07112024004993011075ID1108861312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.