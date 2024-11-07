For All Thrill Enthusiasts: Al Masaood Automobiles Announces Enticing Offers on the Nissan Z

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has announced the launch of a month-long offer on the Nissan Z, allowing customers to purchase the model with monthly instalments starting at AED 2,750.

With a 50-year-old legacy and a fervent global fan base, the Nissan Z is crafted to be an approachable sports car for the modern age, offering a blend of power, grip, speed, connectivity, and sophistication for a strong driving experience.

The model features a powerful 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine, delivering an impressive 298kW of power and 475Nm of torque. Thrill enthusiasts can choose between a newly designed 6-speed manual transmission, offering a direct and engaging driving experience, and a cutting-edge 9-speed automatic transmission with shift-by-wire technology. The mechanical limited-slip differential and launch control system ensure optimal performance and acceleration, making every drive exhilarating.

Inside, the cabin blends modern technology with vintage Z touches, including a 12.3” fully digital TFT meter display and an 8.0” touchscreen audio display. The driver-focused interior is designed to fit like a glove, with seats inspired by the GT-R to enhance comfort and stability. Additionally, the car is equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features to ensure a smooth and safe driving experience.

