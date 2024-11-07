Wego Data Reveals: Canada Remains in the top 3 countries to Study abroad for Indians

(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) shares the latest trends and travel tips for Indian students planning to pursue higher education abroad.

With increasing interest in study destinations abroad, Wego provides valuable insights to help students make informed decisions and book the best flights as they embark on their educational journeys.

Growing trends in global education

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Education, the number of Indian students studying abroad has seen significant fluctuations, with a sharp decline during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and a strong recovery in subsequent years. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, in particular, witnessed substantial increases in student intake as pandemic restrictions eased. [1]

Wego’s proprietary data reveals a corresponding increase in interest: searches from India to the US and the UK more than doubled in 2023 compared to 2021, while searches to Canada saw a fivefold increase.

Data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirms these continuing trends, reporting over 1.33 million Indian students currently pursuing education abroad as of January 2024—up 43% from the previous year, with Canada, the US, and the UK remaining as the top destinations.[2]

Wego’s analysis reveals that the increased demand for studying abroad can be fueled by a varied range of educational options, promising job markets, and opportunities to obtain permanent residency in those countries.

Recent policy changes and impacts

This year, the UK introduced stricter regulations that restrict student visa holders from bringing dependents, and Canada implemented a two-year cap on study permit applications, along with changes to its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, which may affect future Indian applicants.

Wego's data shows a decrease in searches to these countries, with a 49.09% drop for Canada and an 18.10% decrease for the UK in the lead-up to the fall 2024 semester.

Amid the tighter controls, Wego experts anticipate that Indian students will diversify their choices.

Germany, Singapore, Australia, and China are emerging as favorable alternatives due to their quality educational programs and potentially lower visa hurdles. Germany, known for its tuition-free universities, and Singapore, with cost-effective travel options from India, are particularly appealing for students with financial concerns. [3]

Compared to the US, the UK, and Canada, where competition for visa slots can be fierce, Indian students may have an easier time applying for and receiving their student visas from these alternative countries.

Wego’s offering

Understanding the complexities and challenges of booking trips to study abroad, Wego offers a slew of conveniences on its platform. Wego highlights affordable flights with flexible booking options to accommodate the uncertainties faced by students awaiting visa approvals and those looking to minimize travel costs.



Bernard Corrya, GM of Wego India, said: “Wego's map feature helps in booking accommodations, enabling students and their companions to find suitable stays. Additionally, the newly introduced Airport Transfers feature will assist students upon arrival, ensuring a smooth transition to their new environment.”







