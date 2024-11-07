Air India gears up for merger day with multiple initiatives for Vistara customers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 6th November 2024 - Air India, India’s leading global airline, is undertaking multiple steps to ensure a smooth on-ground experience for customers as Vistara merges with Air India on November 12, 2024.



In the first month after the merger, nearly 115,000 customers who had purchased Vistara tickets pre-merger are expected to fly on unified Air India.



Post the merger, the experience offered by Vistara will continue for customers. Vistara aircraft will be operated by Air India and will be identified by a special four-digit Air India code beginning with the digit “2”.



For instance, UK 955 will become AI 2955, helping customer identify them while booking on after November 12.



The routes and schedule operated by Vistara will continue to be the same, alongside the Vistara in-flight experience that includes the product and services. It will also be serviced by the same crew.



Air India has deployed additional resources across touch points in India and is working closely with partner airports to undertake the following steps:



• Help desk kiosks at the curbside, before terminal entry at hubs and metro city airports

• Deploy customer support staff wearing “How may I assist you?” Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts for support

• Work with airport security to guide customers with old Vistara tickets to the nearest help desk or to Air India customer support staff

• Progressively Vistara airport ticketing offices will become Air India offices

• Progressively Vistara check-in terminals will become Air India

• Deploy customers advisory on Self-Service Kiosks: “For Vistara flights under code AI2, please select Air India for check-in starting 12-Nov-2024.”



At international airports:



• Customer support staff wearing “How may I assist you?” Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts will be available for support

• Directions and information for customers will be placed near check-in desks at all relevant airports



Customers calling the Vistara contact centre will be automatically directed to Air India representatives, who will ensure a seamless experience during this transition.



Over the last few months, 270,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights have been migrated to Air India and have been notified about the change. Further, over 4.5 million Vistara loyalty programme members are being migrated to Air India’s loyalty programme.



The unified Air India opens up limitless possibilities for customers including unparalleled connection to over 90 domestic and international destinations and over 800 more destinations through codeshare and interline partners. Further, Air India’s narrowbody fleet continues to be upgraded with new aircraft being delivered, legacy aircraft being refitted with entirely new interiors and Vistara's catering now also extended to Air India.



Air India’s widebody fleet has also been augmented with the entry of six A350 aircraft that have started to fly between Delhi and London and Delhi and New York. Air India has started its retrofit program with the first A320neo narrow body aircraft being sent for retrofit. 27 narrow body legacy aircraft will be totally refurbished and retrofitted and this retrofit is likely to be completed by the middle of 2025.



The retrofitted A320neo aircraft will feature 8 luxurious seats in Business, 24 extra legroom seats in Premium Economy and 132 comfortable seats in Economy, offering wider choice to its guests.



Subtle cabin lighting, spacious legroom and wider pitch, and modern features, like portable electronic device (PED) holders and USB ports with type A and C options to charge mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets, among others, will contribute significantly to offer guests an inflight experience catering to the needs of today’s discerning flyers. Carpets, curtains, upholstery, cabin panels will be refreshed with new tones and design motifs reinforcing the brand livery.





MENAFN07112024005232011781ID1108861305