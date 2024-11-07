IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Launch Senior Management Programme, Empowering Leaders to Navigate AI and Digital Disruption

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 06, 2024: As businesses face unprecedented disruption from AI, automation, and digital transformation, the need for visionary leaders is greater than ever. Nearly 50% of executives believe they must digitally reinvent their organizations within three years to stay competitive, according to McKinsey’s Global Survey on Digital and AI Transformation 2024. In response, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked #3 among Indian management colleges (NIRF 2024), has partnered with Emeritus to launch the new batch of Senior Management Programme (SMP), a one-year programme designed to equip senior professionals with advanced skills, strategic insights, and digital fluency to lead in today's dynamic landscape.

Ideal for senior executives, mid-level managers, and aspiring business leaders, the Senior Management Programme by IIMK empowers participants to drive growth through strategic leadership, digital transformation, and operational excellence. Participants will master strategic thinking, competitive analysis, AI integration, and financial decision-making, while enhancing their ability to lead teams in disruptive environments. With access to IIMK’s distinguished faculty and real-world case studies, participants will be equipped to thrive in the era of AI and digital innovation.

The Senior Management Programme features a comprehensive curriculum covering critical topics such as Strategic Leadership, AI and Digital Transformation, Financial Analysis, Competitive Strategy, and Corporate Finance. Additionally, the programme includes a 6-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode, offering participants the opportunity to engage with faculty, collaborate with peers, and experience on-campus learning. A faculty-guided capstone project ensures that participants apply their learning to real-world challenges, gaining hands-on experience in strategic decision-making.

Findings from PwC’s 27th Annual Global CEO Survey1 underscore the urgency of developing leaders with digital capabilities, as more than 70% of global CEOs are focusing on integrating AI into their core business strategies. This trend highlights the critical need for senior professionals to develop leadership skills that align with emerging technological trends and evolving market demands.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, "At IIM Kozhikode, our Senior Management Programme is crafted to address the pressing need for leaders who can adapt to the complexities of the digital era. With a focus on strategic foresight, AI integration, and leadership excellence, we aim to equip participants with the capabilities required to drive sustainable growth in a rapidly transforming business landscape."

Commenting on the Senior Management Programme, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The pace of technological disruption demands more than just strategic thinking; it calls for leaders who can seamlessly blend digital agility with operational excellence. This programme equips participants to decode complex market shifts, harness AI strategically, and lead teams with a future-oriented mindset.”

The programme will be led by Professors Anandakuttan B. Unnithan and Venkataraman S, both of whom have extensive experience in strategic leadership and AI-driven business models. With their guidance, participants will gain the insights needed to navigate digital disruption and lead their organizations toward sustainable success. The IIM Kozhikode SMP has already impacted over 750 professionals across 15 batches, helping them transition to leadership roles in diverse industries.





MENAFN07112024005232011781ID1108861302