Sharad Agarwal Joins Classic Legends as Chief Business Officer, Set to Lead the commercial functions - Sales, Marketing, Network Expansion and Service

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 06 November 2024: Classic Legends is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sharad Agarwal as its Chief Business Officer. With a proven track record of scaling businesses, Sharad brings strategic experience that will play a critical role in driving the company’s ambitious business goals.



In his new role as CBO, he will report to Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends and oversee sales, network expansion, and service, bringing a unified focus to the entire commercial framework at the firm. By means of a strong capacity to identify market gaps and craft simple, innovative solutions, Sharad has consistently delivered great results in his previous roles.



Sharad, who was until recently the Brand Director, Lamborghini India has profound knowledge and expertise in scaling brands and making impactful industry contributions.



Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends. said, “We have had an exciting year, and we are just about getting started. Sharad's leadership and experience will be instrumental in achieving our future goals. We are challengers, constantly innovating and disrupting. This is why we believe he will be a great fit and an asset to the company.”





