Sony back at EnergaCAMERIMAGE showcasing its new Cinema Line updates

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirate; 7th November 2024 - Sony will be returning for the 6th time as the main official industrial sponsor to EnergaCamerimage 2024, showcasing its latest technological developments for the cinematography industry, and connecting with cinematographers and professionals.



“Sony has been present at EnergaCamerimage for the last 20 years and we are delighted to be supporting the industry once again at this key event in the calendar for Cinematographers – at a time where the industry is going through immense pressure and changes, be able to meet and assist DoPs, ACs, students and other industry makers from around the world is especially important to us”, commented Sebastian Leske, Head of Business Development, Cinema, Sony Europe.



Sony is also launching and will showcase at EnergaCAMERIMAGE the latest updates to its Cinema Line cameras including:



VENICE 2 Version 4.0

This 2-year-old camera has established itself as one of the first choices for DoPs around the world. The Version 4.0 firmware update, available from August 2025, will add:

• Support of the EL Zone System™, created by Ed Lachman, ASC who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award this year at EnergaCamerimage. Displaying exposure values by using stops instead of IRE values like standard false color tool will simplify exposure reading by operators. EL Zone System™ comes in addition to the existing tools in VENICE 2.

• Display Frame lines in different colors, based on users’ feedback, simplifying the shooting of images for different purposes or formats.



Sony is pleased to continue to upgrade and evolve the camera over the coming years, improving its shelf life for its users & owners: Version 5.0 will be made available in 2026 and Version 6.0 in 2027.



FX6 Version 6.0

The next upgrade to the FX6 will come in February 2026 and key new features will include:

• The FX6 will see a new “BIG6” simple UI that allows filmmakers to check and adjust key items, as per CineAlta cameras like VENICE or BURANO, to ensure consistency of operation from one camera to another.

• Addition of a black frame in the out monitor to highlight the On-Screen Display (OSD) information more clearly.

FX6/FX9[i] now supports SDI RAW Output for Blackmagic RAW recording with Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist recorder[ii].



FX3 Version 7.0 and FX30 Version 6.0

These two cameras will also see their features evolve from September 2025, based on users’ feedback and with the intent of aligning UX and operational use for users across the whole Cinema Line. The new firmware versions for both cameras will see:

• A new "BIG6" simple UI that allows filmmakers to check and adjust key items, will be added, just like the FX6.

• The addition of anamorphic de-squeeze 1.5x following the raise of anamorphic lens usage by cinematographers: this new ratio brings new flexibility in terms of lens selection.

• The capability of HDMI RAW Output for Blackmagic RAW recording with Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist recorders.

Additionally, Version 2.0 of BURANO, whose roadmap was already announced for March 2025 release, will be showcased at this show for the first time. Version 2.0 includes amongst other features, new recording formats, new 1.8x de-squeeze, and monitoring improvements.



Sony will also host 3 seminars to bring together members of the industry around key topics:



Tuesday, November 19th

In Conversation: Camerimage 2024 Nominated Cinematographers on shooting their latest project

Roundtable with Cinematographers Mikhail Krichman, Veronika Tyron and Rachel Clark on how they utilised Sony cameras to help them achieve their vision.



Wednesday, November 20th

Illuminating Stories: A Sony Masterclass with Ed Lachman and Marko Massinger

Embark on an illuminating journey with cinematographers Ed Lachman, ASC and Mark Massinger at this exclusive seminar on the art of lighting.



Thursday, November 21st

Building a Sustainable Industry: Creating a safe working environment and developing future talent.

Andra Milsome (Mark Milsome Foundation), Director of Photography Fabian Wagner, ASC,BSC (First Steps Cinematography) & Irena Gruca-Rozbicka (Crew United) discuss on challenges crew members face at the start and during their careers.



Alongside different networking events, attendees will be able to get hands-on with Sony’s solutions across shooting and on-set, post-production and workflow.



The full CineAlta family of high-end digital cinema cameras will be on display – including the VENICE 2, VENICE Extension System 2 and BURANO, a versatile, lightweight and compact full-frame 8K cinema camera specially designed for single-camera operators and small crews. Sony will also exhibit its line-up of lenses and professional monitors.





MENAFN07112024002926011751ID1108861288