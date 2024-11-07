MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is Smurfing up fitness fun for everyone this Dubai Fitness Challenge

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 November 2024: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, is celebrating the eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) with a series of fun and dynamic activities aimed at promoting health, wellness, and inclusivity for all. From heart-pounding thrills with the park’s 29 thrilling rides, to children dancing with the Smurfs or corporate teams competing in the team-building battle of the century, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is transforming fitness into a lively and inclusive adventure.



Children across schools in the UAE can now Move with MOTIONGATE™, an inclusive program that invites students of all abilities to learn basic fitness and stretching exercises with iconic characters from The Smurfs. The program aims to make fitness an adventure for every child, featuring videos of the beloved characters encouraging children to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle, regardless of their skill level.



Children can follow the moves of Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Vanity Smurf, and Brainy Smurf, engaging in energetic sessions filled with stretches, jumps, and dance routines. Activities like jumping jacks, push-ups, and squats are woven into the fun, motivating kids to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The Move with MOTIONGATE™ video-based workout is live, ready to inspire students across the UAE.



Meanwhile, corporate teams have their own challenge to conquer with the Battle of the HR on 14th November. Twenty-five companies will compete in a thrilling two-hour race across the park, taking on challenges, solving riddles, and uncovering hidden clues throughout indoor and outdoor zones. Prizes await the top three teams, with the champions earning a FREE team-building package at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, ensuring a memorable return experience.





