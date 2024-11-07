BENTLEY EMIRATES BRINGS THE NEW CONTINENTAL GT SPEED TO THE UAE

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE – November 7, 2024: Bentley Emirates, exclusively represented by Al Habtoor Motors in the UAE, announces the arrival of the all-new fourth-generation Continental GT Speed in the UAE, with customer deliveries already underway. The exclusive and official track day took place at the Dubai Autodrome, where customers and Bentley owners were invited to test drive the car.

The new Continental GT Speed delivers unmatched performance through its 771-horsepower Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, achieving a top speed of 335 km/h. With a 4.0-litre V8 engine working in harmony with a 187-horsepower electric motor, drivers can experience the thrill of 0-100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, while enjoying up to 81 km of electric-only range. This combination of hybrid efficiency and exceptional power positions the Continental GT Speed as a truly extraordinary grand tourer, offering both performance and sustainability in one luxurious package.

Beneath the striking exterior, the new Continental GT Speed features a state-of-the-art Performance Active Chassis with Active All-Wheel Drive, all-wheel steering, and an electronic limited slip differential. This advanced system allows for an unparalleled balance of dynamic handling, grip, and control, while maintaining the renowned ride comfort Bentley is celebrated for. Paired with a 50:50 weight distribution, this latest generation offers an agile yet composed driving experience, making it the most versatile Continental GT yet.

Inside, the Continental GT continues Bentley’s reputation for peerless craftsmanship. The redesigned cabin introduces wellness seat technology, three-dimensional leather textures, and enhanced air ionisation systems to elevate comfort. Bentley’s world-renowned attention to detail is evident through new Dark Chrome accents, alongside a customizable interior palette that allows customers to personalize every aspect of their vehicle. Whether through modern quilting or the optional Naim audio system, the Continental GT cabin embodies the height of automotive luxury.

Bentley’s designers have revolutionized the look of the new Continental GT. The car's face features single headlamps, the first of its kind since the 1950s, giving the car a more determined and modern expression. From its muscular stance to its endless bonnet, the car’s exterior exudes power and elegance, embodying Bentley’s design philosophy of blending luxury with performance.

Both coupe and convertible models will be handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, offering customers an experience like no other. With production and deliveries now taking place all over the world, this all-new Continental GT Speed is set to redefine the grand touring experience for customers in the UAE.





