(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Q3 YoY Revenue Growth of 15%, With 25% Growth in Digital Transformation Q3 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 8%, Organic Net Revenue Growth of 8%, Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth of 18% Q3 Net Income Attributable to Stagwell Common of $3

million Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $111

million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% Q3 EPS of $0.03; Adjusted EPS of $0.22 Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Record LTM Net New Business Net New Business of $101

million in Q3; LTM Net New Business of $345

million Reaffirm Guidance for 2024 of Organic Net Revenue Growth of 5% to 7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of ~50% Company Announces $125 Million Increase in Stock Repurchase Program NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW )

– Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. THIRD QUARTER RESULTS: Continue Reading







Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Q3 Revenue of $711

million, an increase of 15% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period

Q3 Net Revenue of $580

million, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue of $1.7 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior year period

Q3 Organic Net Revenue increased 8% versus the prior year period; YTD Organic Net Revenue increased 4% versus the prior year period

Q3 Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3

million versus $1

million in the prior year period; YTD Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $1 million versus $1 million in the prior year period

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $111

million, an increase of 9% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $288 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% on net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue

Q3 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.03 versus $0.00 in the prior year period; YTD Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.01) versus $(0.01) in the prior year period

Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.22 versus $0.18 in the prior year period; YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.52 versus $0.45 in the prior year period Net new business of $101

million in the third quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $345

million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and

reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, said, "Stagwell delivered 15% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, led by a return to double-digit growth from our Digital Transformation capability as AI has required companies to rethink the ways they engage with consumers. On the heels of our single largest deal to date with Adobe and expanded relationships with leading brands like United and Microsoft, net new business of over $100 million in the third quarter brings our last twelve-month net new business figure to $345 million, another record for Stagwell.

"New business momentum, robust performance from Digital Transformation, and the culmination of a political season that broke fundraising records, gives us confidence that our vision is resonating with customers, and sets the stage for a strong close to H2," added Penn.



Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Stagwell posted growth across all our principal capabilities in the third quarter, as the inflection we anticipated played out. Driven by double-digit growth in both Digital Transformation and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, we delivered third quarter revenue of $711 million. Simultaneously, we grew our adjusted EBITDA to $111 million, representing a 19% margin on net revenue, an improvement of approximately 15 bps over the prior year. These results give us confidence to reiterate our full-year guidance."

Financial Outlook

2024 financial guidance is reiterated as follows:



Organic Net Revenue growth of 5% to 7%

Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy growth of 4% to 5%

Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 50%

Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88 Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2024 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 6, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized an extension and a $125,000,000 increase in the size of Stagwell's previously approved stock repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, as amended, Stagwell may repurchase up to an aggregate of $375,000,000 of shares of its outstanding Class A common stock, with any previous purchases under the Repurchase Program continuing to count against that limit. The Repurchase Program will expire on November 6, 2027.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, November

7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The video webcast will be accessible at . An investor presentation has been posted on our website at and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at .



Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at .



Contacts

For Investors:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]



For Press:

Beth Sidhu

[email protected]



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "goal," "guidance," "in development," "intend," "likely," "look," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.



Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:



risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;



the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;

the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and realize cost savings, synergies or other anticipated benefits of newly acquired businesses, or that even if realized, such benefits may take longer to realize than expected;

the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;

adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");

the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;

the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East), terrorist activities and natural disasters;

stock price volatility; and foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2023 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2024, and accessible on the SEC's website at , under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $

711,281

$

617,573

$ 2,052,508

$ 1,872,282 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 457,018

384,980

1,340,456

1,201,309 Office and general expenses 176,440

160,021

507,916

481,379 Depreciation and amortization 36,044

38,830

112,881

107,795 Impairment and other losses -

-

1,715

10,562

669,502

583,831

1,962,968

1,801,045 Operating Income (Loss) 41,779

33,742

89,540

71,237 Other income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (23,781)

(25,886)

(68,279)

(67,755) Foreign exchange, net 1,312

(140)

(2,301)

(2,288) Other, net 249

(271)

(825)

(467)

(22,220)

(26,297)

(71,405)

(70,510) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 19,559

7,445

18,135

727 Income tax expense 5,691

4,324

9,441

4,997 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 13,868

3,121

8,694

(4,270) Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (4)

(4)

503

(447) Net income (loss) 13,864

3,117

9,197

(4,717) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (10,593)

(2,464)

(10,173)

3,565 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $



3,271

$





653

$





(976)

$



(1,152) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:















Basic $





0.03

$





0.01

$



(0.01)

$



(0.01)

Diluted $





0.03

$







-

$



(0.01)

$



(0.01) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic 108,198

110,787

111,436

118,772

Diluted 112,190

265,006

111,436

274,864

SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (amounts in thousands)







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months

Ended

September

30, 2024

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $



306,327

$







217

$







906

$



16,294

$



17,417

$



323,744

5.3

%

5.7

% Brand Performance Network 153,169

767

-

2,984

3,751

156,920

1.9

%

2.4

% Communications Network 62,416

79

2,970

20,755

23,804

86,220

33.3

%

38.1

% All Other 12,952

(253)

(263)

873

357

13,309

6.7

%

2.8

%

$



534,864

$







810

$





3,613

$



40,906

$



45,329

$



580,193

7.6

%

8.5

%







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2023

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Nine Months

Ended

September

30, 2024

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $



930,660

$







200

$





2,408

$





5,118

$





7,726

$



938,386

0.5

%

0.8

% Brand Performance Network 459,291

2,145

2,252

12,902

$



17,299

476,590

2.8

%

3.8

% Communications Network 177,032

(70)

6,421

$



42,718

$



49,069

226,101

24.1

%

27.7

% All Other 34,404

(822)

(3,559)

(4,061)

(8,442)

25,962

(11.8)

%

(24.5)

%

$

1,601,387

$





1,453

$





7,522

$



56,677

$



65,652

$

1,667,039

3.5

%

4.1

%



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $

323,744

$



156,920

$







86,220

$



13,309

$







-

$

580,193 Billable costs 65,924

15,429

49,760

(25)

-

131,088 Revenue 389,668

172,349

135,980

13,284

-

711,281























Billable costs 65,924

15,429

49,760

(25)

-

131,088 Staff costs 198,252

98,716

42,644

9,207

13,160

361,979 Administrative costs 31,593

22,600

9,034

3,978

2,351

69,556 Unbillable and other costs, net 15,993

16,498

424

4,574

-

37,489 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 77,906

19,106

34,118

(4,450)

(15,511)

111,169























Stock-based compensation 11,000

1,500

855

379

3,201

16,935 Depreciation and amortization 19,878

7,295

3,023

2,573

3,275

36,044 Deferred acquisition consideration 1,114

(6,949)

6,778

(383)

-

560 Other items, net (1) 3,664

8,076

1,432

98

2,581

15,851 Operating income (loss) $



42,250

$





9,184

$







22,030

$



(7,117)

$

(24,568)

$



41,779



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $

938,386

$



476,590

$







226,101

$

25,962

$







-

$ 1,667,039 Billable costs 189,134

86,966

109,195

174

-

385,469 Revenue 1,127,520

563,556

335,296

26,136

-

2,052,508























Billable costs 189,134

86,966

109,195

174

-

385,469 Staff costs 579,979

296,411

123,039

24,635

35,421

1,059,485 Administrative costs 96,097

69,196

26,117

3,447

11,396

206,253 Unbillable and other costs, net 56,301

46,677

1,270

9,465

-

113,713 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 206,009

64,306

75,675

(11,585)

(46,817)

287,588























Stock-based compensation 25,170

4,988

2,731

729

5,308

38,926 Depreciation and amortization 58,731

26,524

9,007

9,938

8,681

112,881 Deferred acquisition consideration 5,690

(6,454)

9,097

(383)

-

7,950 Impairment and other losses 1,500

-

-

-

215

1,715 Other items, net (1) 13,204

16,363

2,104

702

4,203

36,576 Operating income (loss) $

101,714

$





22,885

$







52,736

$

(22,571)

$

(65,224)

$



89,540



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $

306,327

$



153,169

$









62,416

$

12,952

$







-

$

534,864 Billable costs 51,742

10,904

20,089

(26)

-

82,709 Revenue 358,069

164,073

82,505

12,926

-

617,573























Billable costs 51,742

10,904

20,089

(26)

-

82,709 Staff costs 185,034

95,488

37,412

10,391

10,589

338,914 Administrative costs 30,983

20,580

7,626

1,849

1,301

62,339 Unbillable and other costs, net 14,173

12,868

84

4,717

-

31,842 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 76,137

24,233

17,294

(4,005)

(11,890)

101,769























Stock-based compensation 6,051

2,399

1,252

268

2,095

12,065 Depreciation and amortization 22,817

8,971

2,784

2,138

2,120

38,830 Deferred acquisition consideration 1,018

2,130

3,757

(504)

-

6,401 Other items, net (1) 6,047

3,337

244

292

811

10,731 Operating income (loss) $



40,204

$





7,396

$











9,257

$

(6,199)

$

(16,916)

$



33,742



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $

930,660

$



459,291

$







177,032

$

34,404

$







-

$ 1,601,387 Billable costs 134,249

83,443

53,229

(26)

-

270,895 Revenue 1,064,909

542,734

230,261

34,378

-

1,872,282























Billable costs 134,249

83,443

53,229

(26)

-

270,895 Staff costs 572,893

288,932

115,846

31,124

25,850

1,034,645 Administrative costs 93,000

64,163

25,096

1,244

13,343

196,846 Unbillable and other costs, net 53,665

38,534

336

12,202

-

104,737 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 211,102

67,662

35,754

(10,166)

(39,193)

265,159























Stock-based compensation 15,470

3,840

2,177

427

12,701

34,615 Depreciation and amortization 62,277

25,160

8,216

6,152

5,990

107,795 Deferred acquisition consideration 8,118

1,112

3,403

(1,752)

-

10,881 Impairment and other losses 10,562

-

-

-

-

10,562 Other items, net (1) 13,822

8,493

1,337

1,079

5,338

30,069 Operating income (loss) $

100,853

$





29,057

$









20,621

$

(16,072)

$

(63,222)

$



71,237



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$







3,271

$





19,762

$





23,033 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

-

36,060

36,060 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income

$







3,271

$





55,822

$





59,093













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

112,190

1,497

113,687 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

-

151,649

151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

112,190

153,146

265,336













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$







0.03





$







0.22













Adjustments to Net income (1) Amortization





$





28,659



Stock-based compensation





16,935



Deferred acquisition consideration





560



Other items, net





15,851











62,005



Adjusted tax expense





(15,615)











46,390



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders





9,432











$





55,822

















Allocation of adjustments to Net income











Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs





$





19,762

















Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs





26,628



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





9,432











36,060











$





55,822







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$







(976)

$





58,177

$





57,201 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

-

83,442

83,442 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income



$







(976)

$





141,619

$





140,643













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

111,436

5,780

117,216 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

-

151,649

151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

111,436

157,429

268,865













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$







(0.01)





$







0.52













Adjustments to Net Income (loss) (1) Amortization





$





91,870



Impairment and other losses





1,715



Stock-based compensation





38,926



Deferred acquisition consideration





7,950



Other items, net





36,576











177,037



Adjusted tax expense





(41,268)











135,769



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders





5,850











$





141,619

















Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss) 1 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs





$





58,177

















Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs





77,592



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





5,850











83,442











$





141,619







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$







653

$





20,844

$





21,497 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

33

26,530

26,563 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

$







686

$





47,374

$





48,060













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

113,357

5,663

119,020 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

151,649

-

151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

265,006

5,663

270,669













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$









-





$







0.18













Adjustments to Net income (1) Amortization





$





31,182



Stock-based compensation





12,065



Deferred acquisition consideration





6,401



Other items, net





10,731











60,379



Adjusted tax expense





(13,005)











$





47,374







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$





(1,152)

$





57,927

$





56,775 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

(2,702)

73,725

71,023 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income



$





(3,854)

$





131,652

$





127,798













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

118,772

10,736

129,508 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

156,092

-

156,092 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

274,864

10,736

285,600













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$







(0.01)





$







0.45













Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1) Amortization





$





86,605



Impairment and other losses





10,562



Stock-based compensation





34,615



Deferred acquisition consideration





10,881



Other items, net





30,069











172,732



Adjusted tax expense





(41,080)











$





131,652







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $









145,807

$









119,737 Accounts receivable, net 716,394

697,178 Expenditures billable to clients 137,443

114,097 Other current assets 108,187

94,054 Total Current Assets 1,107,831

1,025,066 Fixed assets, net 77,766

77,825 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 223,194

254,278 Goodwill 1,521,005

1,498,815 Other intangible assets, net 769,596

818,220 Other assets 97,425

92,843 Total Assets $







3,796,817

$







3,767,047 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $









338,649

$









414,980 Accrued media 206,512

291,777 Accruals and other liabilities 210,146

233,046 Advance billings 338,789

301,674 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 61,897

65,899 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 8,618

66,953 Total Current Liabilities 1,164,611

1,374,329 Long-term debt 1,463,925

1,145,828 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 53,055

34,105 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 250,388

281,307 Deferred tax liabilities, net 41,728

40,509 Other liabilities 60,220

54,905 Total Liabilities 3,033,927

2,930,983 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 18,618

10,792 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity





Common shares - Class A & B 110

118 Common shares - Class C 2

2 Paid-in capital 287,941

348,494 Retained earnings 11,416

21,148 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,057)

(13,067) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 286,412

356,695 Noncontrolling interests 457,860

468,577 Total Shareholders' Equity 744,272

825,272 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $







3,796,817

$







3,767,047

SCHEDULE 12 STAGWELL

INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $









9,197

$









(4,717) Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 38,926

34,615 Depreciation and amortization 112,881

107,795 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest 58,052

57,583 Impairment and other losses 1,715

10,562 Deferred income taxes (3,446)

(5,635) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 7,950

10,881 Other, net 6,371

(4,248) Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable (6,212)

(25,405) Expenditures billable to clients (15,705)

(36,217) Other assets (9,068)

6,539 Accounts payable (94,160)

(49,204) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (121,647)

(152,216) Advance billings 23,984

(1,759) Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases (63,956)

(67,095) Deferred acquisition related payments (14,112)

(9,021) Net cash used in operating activities (69,230)

(127,542) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (16,728)

(12,205) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23,781)

(6,678) Capitalized software (19,320)

(19,026) Other (6,656)

(6,939) Net cash used in investing activities (66,485)

(44,848) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (1,176,000)

(1,250,500) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,492,000

1,562,500 Shares repurchased and cancelled (101,249)

(203,958) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (23,583)

(24,538) Payment of deferred consideration (28,721)

(31,666) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (3,316)

- Debt issuance costs -

(150) Net cash provided by financing activities 159,131

51,688 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,654

(1,182) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26,070

(121,884) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 119,737

220,589 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $







145,807

$









98,705

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED