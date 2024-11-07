Fidelity National Financial Announces 4% Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) ("FNF" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of 4%, to $0.50 per common share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2024.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at .
