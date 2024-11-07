عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

F&G Annuities & Life Announces 5% Increase In Quarterly Common Stock Dividend And Declares Dividend On Preferred Stock


11/7/2024 7:33:04 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ) ("F&G" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of 5%, to $0.22 per common share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2024.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.859375 per share of F&G's 6.875% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, to be paid on January 15, 2025, to holders of record as of January 1, 2025.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit .

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
[email protected]
515.330.3307

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108861245


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search