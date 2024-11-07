F&G Annuities & Life Announces 5% Increase In Quarterly Common Stock Dividend And Declares Dividend On Preferred Stock
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ) ("F&G" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of 5%, to $0.22 per common share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2024.
The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.859375 per share of F&G's 6.875% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, to be paid on January 15, 2025, to holders of record as of January 1, 2025.
About F&G
F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
[email protected]
515.330.3307
