WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, pipelines, air compressors and other mission critical assets, announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 (Q3'24). Summary Results

($ in thousands) Q3'24

Q3'23

Change 9M'24

9M'23

Change Monitoring revenue $ 1,138 $ 1,083 +5.1 % $ 3,350 $ 3,172 +5.6 % Hardware revenue $ 1,912 $ 1,004 +90.4 % $ 4,107 $ 2,637 +55.7 % Total revenue (1) $ 3,050 $ 2,087 +46.1 % $ 7,457 $ 5,809 +28.4 % Gross margin 71.7% 74.3% 73.0% 75.0% Net income to stockholders $ 725 $ 24 nm (2) $ 1,061 $ 35 nm (2) Net income per diluted share $ 0.29 $ 0.01 nm (2) $ 0.42 $ 0.01 nm (2)

(1) All of Acorn's revenue is derived from its 99%-owned operating subsidiary, OmniMetrix.

(2) The percentage change is not meaningful because net income in the prior-year periods was near zero.

CEO Commentary

Jan Loeb, Acorn's CEO, commented,“Acorn's Q3'24 results benefited, in part, from $724,000 in hardware revenue earned from the shipping of units pursuant to the initial purchase orders related to the previously announced $5 million contract with one of the nation's largest cell phone providers for equipment and remote monitoring services for thousands of cell tower backup generators across the U.S.

“This contract, OmniMetrix's largest, was secured through a competitive process which recognized the value and capabilities of our industry-leading technology and solutions and our high level of customer service. We are committed to the successful rollout of this program which should provide a compelling case study for other large commercial and industrial customers.

“We anticipate increasing demand for backup power generation and our 24/7 monitoring and control solutions as a result of the growing incidence of major power outages due to extreme weather events, wildfires, rapidly growing electricity demand and the challenges they place on the aging electric grid in the U.S. As result of extreme events this year, millions of households and businesses across the country have been without power for weeks or more. The growing frequency and prolonged recovery time following these events is making a very clear case for the importance of backup power, particularly given the exponential electricity demand anticipated through the next decade to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and electric vehicle infrastructure.

“Importantly, our solutions provide both environmental benefits and compelling returns on investment for both commercial and residential customers in their role of ensuring backup power is ready when needed. Remote monitoring eliminates much of the cost and environmental impact of sending technicians for periodic inspections of backup generators.

“Finally, we continue to invest in research and development to extend our industry leadership in technology and system capabilities. For example, our recently launched new and improved OmniView 2 user interface provides enhanced navigation and a range of new features including Air Quality Index (AQI) data to support customer compliance with EPA air quality regulations, so that they can avoid fines for operating generators on bad air quality days.

“We have a very strong team and an efficient structure that can deliver meaningful operating leverage on incremental revenue. As a result, we have achieved Q3'24 EPS of $0.29 vs. $0.01 in the prior-year period. We have also improved our cash position to $2.2M at quarter end, compared to $1.5M at year-end 2023, and $2.1M as of November 5, 2024 with no debt. We expect our business momentum to continue in Q4'24 and beyond as we execute on the cell tower project and other opportunities that we are currently pursuing.”

Financial Review

Q3'24 revenue rose 46.1% to $3,050,000 versus Q3'23 revenue of $2,087,000, reflecting a 90.4% increase in hardware revenue and a 5.1% increase in monitoring revenue. Hardware revenue benefitted from $724,000 of monitoring hardware sales that commenced in August pursuant to the material contract with a leading cell phone provider. As in recent quarters, Q3'24 benefited from the recognition of 100% of the revenue from new hardware product versions that are capable of being distinct and separable from the company's monitoring services. In contrast, monitoring revenue is deferred and amortized over the term of the monitoring contract, which is typically one year.

Compared to the prior-year period, revenue rose 28.4% to $7,457,000 in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 55.7% increase in hardware revenue and a 5.6% increase in monitoring revenue, driven by the same factors as in Q3'24.

Gross profit grew 41.1% to $2,187,000 in Q3'24, reflecting a gross margin of 71.7%, as compared to gross profit of $1,550,000 and gross margin of 74.3% in Q3'23. The decrease in gross margin was principally attributable to a higher proportion of hardware versus monitoring in the revenue mix. Compared to the prior-year period, gross profit grew 25.0% in the first nine months of 2024 to $5,443,000, and gross margin was 73.0% in the first nine months of 2024 versus 75.0% in the prior-year period, also reflecting a higher concentration of hardware, which carries a lower gross margin than monitoring revenue.

Total operating expenses declined to $1,431,000 in Q3'24 from $1,542,000 in Q3'23, due to lower SG&A costs, principally reflecting the absence of $102,000 in reverse stock split expenses recorded in Q3'23 and lower personnel costs due to two positions in the Company's sales organization that we have elected not to fill at this time.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were flat reflecting the same factors as Q3'23, partially offset by higher research and development expenses related to engineering salary increases and continued investment in product innovation.

Q3'24 net income attributable to Acorn stockholders improved to $725,000, or $0.29 per diluted share, from $24,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q3'23, reflecting revenue and gross profit increases and lower operating expenses. Net income attributable to Acorn stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 rose to $1,061,000, or $0.42 per diluted share, as compared to $35,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

Excluding deferred revenue of $3,572,000 and deferred cost of goods sold of $507,000, which have no impact on future cash flow, net working capital improved to $3,342,000 at September 30, 2024, as compared to $2,654,000 at December 31, 2023. Net working capital included cash and cash equivalents of $2,153,000 at September 30, 2024, and $1,449,000 at year-end 2023 (an increase of $704,000), with no debt outstanding in either period.

Acorn generated net cash of $739,000 from operating activities in the first nine months of 2024, versus $366,000 in the first nine months of 2023. During the current-year period, $48,000 was used in investing activities, principally investments in technology, and $13,000 was received from the exercise of stock options.

Investor Call Details

About Acorn ( ) and OmniMetrixTM ( )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix's proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated“demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are no assurances that Acorn will be successful in growing its business, increasing its revenue, increasing profitability, or maximizing the value of its operating company and other assets. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Acorn Energy's business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 7,457 $ 5,809 $ 3,050 $ 2,087 COGS 2,014 1,453 863 537 Gross profit 5,443 4,356 2,187 1,550 Operating expenses: Research and development expense (R&D) 698 614 234 212 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense 3,653 3,746 1,197 1,330 Total operating expenses 4,351 4,360 1,431 1,542 Operating income (loss) 1,092 (4 ) 756 8 Interest income, net 53 46 20 19 Income before income taxes 1,145 42 776 27 Income tax expense 67 - 42 - Net income 1,078 42 734 27 Non-controlling interest share of income (17 ) (7 ) (9 ) (3 ) Net income attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 1,061 $ 35 $ 725 $ 24 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc stockholders – basic and diluted Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.01 $ 0.29 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.01 $ 0.29 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders – basic and diluted Basic 2,487 2,484 2,487 2,485 Diluted 2,504 2,506 2,511 2,532





ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) As of

September 30,

2024 As of

December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 2,153 $ 1,449 Accounts receivable, net 894 536 Inventory, net 659 962 Deferred cost of goods sold (COGS) 507 809 Other current assets 318 280 Total current assets 4,531 4,036 Property and equipment, net 527 570 Right-of-use assets, net 112 193 Deferred COGS 134 476 Other assets 99 174 Total assets $ 5,403 $ 5,449 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY ( DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 313 $ 288 Accrued expenses 202 132 Deferred revenue 3,572 4,034 Current operating lease liabilities 129 123 Other current liabilities 38 30 Total current liabilities 4,254 4,607 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 812 1,550 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities - 98 Other long-term liabilities 23 20 Total liabilities 5,089 6,275 Commitments and contingencies Equity (deficit): Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders Common stock - $0.01 par value per share: 42,000,000 shares authorized, 2,537,485 and 2,534,969 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 2,487,307 and 2,484,791 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 25 25 Additional paid-in capital 103,386 103,321 Accumulated stockholders' deficit (100,087 ) (101,148 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 50,178 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (3,036 ) (3,036 ) Total Acorn Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) 288 (838 ) Non-controlling interest 26 12 Total equity (deficit) 314 (826 ) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 5,403 $ 5,449





ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS) Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 1,078 $ 42 Depreciation and amortization 91 115 (Decrease) increase in the provision for credit loss (7 ) 3 Impairment of inventory 21 9 Non-cash lease expense 97 96 Stock-based compensation 52 46 Change in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (351 ) 11 Decrease (increase) in inventory 282 (129 ) Decrease in deferred COGS 644 162 Decrease (increase) in other current assets and other assets 37 (49 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (1,200 ) 40 Decrease in operating lease liability (108 ) (104 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 103 124 Net cash provided by operating activities 739 366 Cash flows used in investing activities: Investments in technology (44 ) (70 ) Equipment purchases (4 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48 ) (72 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Stock option exercise proceeds 13 - Warrant exercise proceeds - 5 Net cash provided by financing activities 13 5 Net increase in cash 704 299 Cash at the beginning of the period 1,449 1,450 Cash at the end of the period $ 2,153 $ 1,749 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1 $ 2 Income Taxes $ 2 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued preferred dividends to former CEO of OmniMetrix $ 3 $ 3