(MENAFN) Yesterday, it was confirmed: Israel is under the leadership of a prime who puts personal interests above the nation's security. The firing of Defense Minister Gallant in the midst of a war is a historic and unprecedented act, one that was driven not by professional necessity but by maneuvering. This decision is a slap in the face to all those who have sacrificed for the country and to the currently serving, whether in the regular or the reserves. It has now become clear to them that their leaders prioritize political gain over national defense.



As has become customary, when Benjamin Netanyahu faces a choice between advancing state interests and his own, he consistently chooses his own agenda. Gallant’s dismissal is directly linked to Netanyahu’s refusal to take responsibility for the failures on October 7, as well as his ongoing campaign to undermine Israel’s security leadership and judiciary. Netanyahu views these leaders as impediments to his unrestrained grip on power. Following Gallant, other senior officials—such as Herzi Halevy and Ronnie Bar—are likely to be purged as Netanyahu moves toward an authoritarian rule.



Netanyahu's explanation for Gallant’s removal was as weak and misleading as the act itself. He claimed that a lack of consensus was the reason for Gallant's dismissal, but the real motive is clear: Netanyahu's desire to exempt the ultra-Orthodox from military service, a stance Gallant firmly opposed. Gallant was a loyal, professional minister who prioritized state security, a stabilizing force at a time when Israel faces multiple threats, including from Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. Replacing him now, at such a critical juncture in the conflict, will only lead to disaster. The new defense minister will face a steep learning curve, and the consequences of inexperience will be paid in the lives of Israel’s bravest soldiers.



The support of Israel Katz for this reckless move further exposes the collapse of any remaining checks on Netanyahu’s actions. Katz, known for his lack of humility, now stands complicit in Netanyahu’s dangerous decisions. Gideon Sa’ar, who had previously denounced Gallant’s earlier dismissal as “insanity,” has once again shown his willingness to fall in line with Netanyahu’s corruption, despite the enduring stench of such political rot.



Amid these developments, new revelations of serious criminal conduct within Netanyahu’s inner circle continue to surface. These allegations must be fully investigated before the purge of the public service continues. In the meantime, paraphrasing David Ben-Gurion, every Israeli mother must now realize that her child’s fate rests in the hands of a prime minister who is unworthy of that responsibility.

MENAFN07112024000045015687ID1108861156