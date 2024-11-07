Palestinians are not optimistic about President-elect Donald Trump following through on his promises to resolve regional conflicts

(MENAFN) Palestinians are not optimistic about President-elect Donald following through on his promises to resolve regional conflicts, especially given his first term, which they considered detrimental to the Palestinian cause. Instead, they continue to demand international support for their rights to freedom, self-determination, and statehood.



Trump’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has shaped Palestinian reactions to his re-election. Many view his promises to end the Gaza conflict and support a "two-state solution" as tactics aimed at securing votes from Arab and Muslim communities in the U.S., rather than genuine commitments.



There is significant concern that Trump will repeat the controversial actions of his previous presidency, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, cutting funding to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA (the UN agency for Palestinian refugees), and shutting down the PLO office in Washington—all measures influenced by pro-Israel lobbying.



These fears have intensified in light of recent Israeli efforts to shut down UNRWA’s operations in occupied Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories. If Trump maintains his previous stance, it is expected that Israel will continue its hardline policies without any resistance. The failure of Trump to reverse these actions is seen as a test of his ability to challenge Israeli practices. Otherwise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hailed the U.S. election results as a strengthening of the U.S.-Israel alliance, is likely to find a steadfast ally in the White House for continuing Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, however, expressed a desire for cooperation with Trump in pursuit of peace and security, reaffirming the Palestinian commitment to self-determination and statehood under international law. He expressed confidence that the U.S. under Trump would support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.



On the other hand, Hamas has called for the U.S. to end its blind support for Israel, urging the new administration to take concrete actions to stop the ongoing violence against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, halt military aid to Israel, and recognize Palestinian rights. Hamas emphasized that its relationship with the incoming administration will depend on its approach to the Palestinian cause.

