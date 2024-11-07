Green Thumb Expands Florida Retail Footprint With The Opening Of RISE Orlando On Good Homes Road On November 8

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



RISE Dispensaries will serve patients in Orlando with the opening of RISE Dispensary Orlando on Good Homes Road, located at 725 Good Homes Road, on November 8

Conveniently located in West Orlando along Lake Sherwood Bridge, the new location marks 21 RISE Dispensaries in Florida and 99 nationwide

RISE Dispensary Orlando on Good Homes Road will host a grand opening celebration on December 13 Profits from the grand opening will be donated to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the“Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Orlando on Good Homes Road on Friday, November 8. Located at 725 Good Homes Road, the new West Orlando location expands RISE Dispensaries' retail footprint in Florida to 21 locations and 99 nationwide.

Beginning November 8, RISE Dispensary Orlando on Good Homes Road will offer patients high-quality, award-winning products and best-in-class service, including home delivery. RISE Dispensary Orlando on Good Homes Road will welcome patients Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and encourage them to explore the location's broad selection of curated products, including RYTHM premium flower, concentrate and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, Doctor Solomon's tinctures and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews.

“We're excited to open our 21st store in Florida as we continue to expand patient access via our high-quality products across the Sunshine State,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis.“We look forward to meeting the patient community and our new neighbors at our upcoming grand opening event on December 13, where we will support the local organization Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC).”

FRRC is a grassroots organization dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with previous convictions. Driven by the needs of citizens negatively impacted by the carceral system, the organization strives to create a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism and increase public safety.

RISE Dispensary Orlando on Good Homes Road will celebrate its opening with patients and the community on December 13. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, followed by a celebration featuring product deals, merchandise giveaways and bites from SMAC Food Truck.

Green Thumb became a part of the Florida cannabis community in 2018 and currently operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead, where it grows and manufactures its branded products. The company is dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards in cultivation and production, ensuring that each product delivers a consistent, true-to-plant experience. In addition to the new RISE Orlando Good Homes Road location, there are 20 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including stores in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Kendall, New Port Richey, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tallahassee, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach.

Green Thumb recognizes the challenging circumstances many Florida patients, team members and neighbors are experiencing in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We remain committed to giving back to the communities in which we serve. Impacted Green Thumb team members have access to the Company-funded Employee Relief Fund (ERF), which allows Green Thumb to financially support team qualifying team members during times of crisis and/or extreme hardship.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 99 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at .

