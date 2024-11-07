عربي


First Advantage To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


11/7/2024 7:17:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced the Company's management team will host investor meetings and speak at the following investor conferences in November:

  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
     Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
    Location: New York City
    Webcast: 8:50am ET
  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, media and Telecommunications Conference
     Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
    Location: New York City
    Webcast: 1:20pm ET

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at . Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company's website at .

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
(888) 314-9761


MENAFN07112024004107003653ID1108861084


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

