First Advantage To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced the Company's management team will host investor meetings and speak at the following investor in November:

Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Location: New York City

Webcast: 8:50am ET

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, and Telecommunications Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Location: New York City

Webcast: 1:20pm ET

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at . Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company's website at .

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

(888) 314-9761