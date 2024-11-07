Kvika Banki Hf.: Kvika’S Capital Markets Day – Presentation And Live Stream

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Capital Markets Day of Kvika banki hf. will be held today, Thursday, November 7, from 12:00 to 16:00 in Harpa's Northern Lights Hall. The meeting will be streamed live on Kvika's website.

At the Capital Markets Day, Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika, and the bank's management will present Kvika's strategy and priorities following the expected sale of its insurance subsidiary TM tryggingar hf. (“TM”). An overview of the key highlights from the third quarter results will be provided, and the bank's chief economist will present developments and economic outlook in Iceland and the UK.

The Capital Markets Day and presentation will cover, among other things:



Third quarter 2024 results

Economic outlook in Iceland and the UK

Kvika's strategy and priorities following the expected sale of TM

Funding and capital base development

Expected dividend payments following the sale Financial targets and potential developments

The presentation material of the Capital Markets Day, the agenda and the live stream, can be accessed on Kvika's website:



Questions can be submitted during the meeting.

The meeting will be conducted in Icelandic and English, but the presentation material is in English.

A recording with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika's website.

Further information please contact Kvika's investor relations: ...

