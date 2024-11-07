Advanced Nickel Alloy For Additive Manufacturing: Key Trend IN The Powder Metallurgy Global Market 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The powder metallurgy market has expanded significantly, with projections of an increase from $3.8 billion in 2023 to $4.17 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.8%. Growth has been driven by advancements in renewable energy materials, automation, additive manufacturing, specialized alloys, and consumer electronics demand.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Powder Metallurgy Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The powder metallurgy market is forecasted to grow, reaching $6.05 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.7%. Growth contributors include sustainable manufacturing shifts, additive manufacturing progress, aerospace applications, and high-performance alloy development. Trends include industrial and machinery applications, sustainability emphasis, consumer electronics, medical device advancements, and renewable energy adoption.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Powder Metallurgy Market?

The powder metallurgy market is growing due to additive manufacturing adoption. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing uses metal powders to produce complex structures layer-by-layer, boosting demand for powder metallurgy products.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Powder Metallurgy Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Glencore plc, BASF SE, ArcelorMittal S.A., BHP Billiton Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Vale S.A., Anglo American plc, Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, Kobe Steel Ltd., United Company RUSAL, Melrose Industries plc, Antofagasta plc, Alcoa Corporation, Yulch Metallurg Group.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Powder Metallurgy Market Size?

Product innovations are becoming a prominent trend in the powder metallurgy industry. Leading companies in this sector are continuously innovating to maintain their competitive edge.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Powder Metallurgy Market?

1) By Material: Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, Cobalt, Other Materials

2) By Process: Additive Manufacturing, Metal Injection Molding, Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing

3) By Type: Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

4) By Application: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Medical and Dental, Oil and Gas, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific's Dominance in the Powder Metallurgy Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the powder metallurgy market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the powder metallurgy report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Powder Metallurgy Market?

Powder metallurgy is a metal-forming technique where metal powder is pressed and sintered to achieve the desired shape. This cost-effective process requires minimal post-production processing and is energy-efficient, allowing for tailored metal characteristics based on specific needs.

The Powder Metallurgy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Powder Metallurgy Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Powder Metallurgy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into powder metallurgy market size, powder metallurgy market drivers and trends, powder metallurgy global market major players, powder metallurgy competitors' revenues, powder metallurgy global market positioning, and powder metallurgy market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

