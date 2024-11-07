North Virginia Commercial Construction Company Named ABC Accredited Quality Contractor For Safety, Education And Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Contractors Scott-Long safety award

Washington DC Metro Commercial Contractors Scott-Long

- John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long ConstructionCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long Construction , a leader in the development and construction since 1961, announced that it has once again been named an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), for its commitment to corporate responsibility. Only 525 of the nation's elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2023.“We are pleased to be recognized once again as an Accredited Quality Contractor by the ABC,” said John Scott, CEO of the North Virginia commercial construction company , Scott-Long.“Our team's dedicated commitment to safety, education, and culture is at the heart of what we do and is the number one reason we are so successful.”ABC's AQC credential provides recognition to industry-leading construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas:- Quality- Health and Safety Performance- Talent Management, Including Inclusion, Diversity and Merit- Craft and Management Education- Community Relations“Every day, the leaders and employees of Scott-Long Construction put in the work and make the decisions that deliver the highest-quality construction services to their communities and embody the highest level of corporate achievement,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO.“Accredited Quality Contractors are top-performing ABC contractor members that set the standard for safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, merit and quality in the contracting community.”In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to industry-leading health and safety by achieving the Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC's STEP Safety Management System. Earlier this month, Scott-Long Construction achieved the DIAMOND level.About Scott Long Construction:Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.About Associated Builders and Contractors:Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit abc.

Cheryl Heppard

Cheryl Heppard Consulting

+1 248-973-7669

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.