Euro-Atlantic Stability Depends On Situation Of Ukraine - Ex-NATO General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new U.S. administration will have to understand that Ukraine's independence and stability are necessary for stability in the Euro-Atlantic space, while Europe must at the same time take on more commitments to support Kyiv.

Horst-Heinrich Braus, former Assistant Secretary General for Defense Policy, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"An independent, stable Ukraine is critically important for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic space. And I really hope that intelligence in the (Donald - ed.) administration will convey this to the president," Braus said.

He expressed the opinion that Trump's previous statements that he would try to persuade Ukraine to stop fighting, otherwise he would stop the supply of weapons, will not be brought into life, and that, as soon as the 47th president takes on his duties, his advisers will recommend that he do the exact opposite. After all, what was said before is not in the interests of the United States.

However, the ex-general admitted, he is concerned, and "everyone is concerned, especially about Putin's possible response."

"If he (Vladimir Putin - ed.) sees that the Americans no longer help Ukraine in significant amounts, that Germany, where the government coalition has collapsed, cannot or does not want to act, he may do anything to take advantage of the situation and create additional pressure on Ukraine," noted the expert.

Braus hopes that incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden will be able to hand over the last part of the $6 billion aid package in the coming weeks.

"And then everything will actually depend on the Europeans," the former general is convinced.

According to him, "if the government continued to function, Germany should make an effort and gather all Europeans and say: let's do this together, otherwise we will pay a lot more. And at the same time, let's prepare to take over at least part of the commitments from the US, if not all of them."

Braus is not sure whether the German chancellor will be ready to act decisively in the current situation, or whether he is able to appeal to Donald Trump and his future administration and try to convince them of the need to continue supporting Ukraine. This could also be done by French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as by the leaders of the UK and Poland, the expert added.

Speaking about the prospects of Ukraine's NATO membership, the former assistant secretary general of the Alliance admitted that "there is a lot of resistance to achieving progress, moving towards membership, for a number of reasons." In particular, Braus noted, Ukraine currently does not meet the criteria defined by the organization years ago. At the same time, it would be positive, according to the ex-general, if at least Washington announced that the process has started, that Kyiv is de facto on the way, and that it may take several years.

As reported, Germany is currently seeing a severe governmental crisis. Yesterday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired his finance minister, which means the effective collapse of the government coalition as one of the parties comprising it withdrew. This may lead to early parliamentary election in Germany.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. Kamala Harris congratulated her election opponent Donald Trump, on his win.